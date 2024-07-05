Jannik Sinner sails past Miomir Kecmanovic to keep Wimbledon title bid on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jannik Sinner sails past Miomir Kecmanovic to keep Wimbledon title bid on track

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner cruised into the last 16 on Centre Court (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jannik Sinner cruised into the last 16 on Centre Court (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jannik Sinner comfortably kept himself on course for a semi-final showdown with reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz by rushing into round four with a routine win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 22-year-old world number one edged a late-night all-Italian thriller against 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini to book a last-32 meeting with Novak Djokovic’s Davis Cup team-mate.

His latest Centre Court appointment proved to be a far more straightforward affair as he dispatched world number 52 Kecmanovic 6-1 6-4 6-2 in an hour and 36 minutes.

The Australian Open champion will next face former All England Club semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov or American world number 14 Ben Shelton, with title rival Alcaraz potentially awaiting two rounds later.

“I’m very happy about my performance, I felt like I was hitting the ball with a very good pace,” said Sinner.

“Thanks everyone for staying – I know it has been a very, very busy day here on the Centre Court so I’m glad to finish it off and let’s see what’s coming in the next round.”

Sinner was again made to wait for an outing under the roof as Alcaraz sweated it out in an epic five-setter against Frances Tiafoe before Emma Raducanu claimed a comparatively swift success over Maria Sakkari.

The Italian looked like a man in a hurry and wasted little time in asserting his authority over an opponent who had failed to beat him in three previous meetings.

World number 52 Miomir Kecmanovic
World number 52 Miomir Kecmanovic put a fight in the second set but was powerless to prevent defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A fine backhand winner secured a break of serve at the earliest opportunity before a similar effort gained further approval from a crowd which had significantly diminished following Raducanu’s straight-sets romp.

Sinner’s dominance was initially not reflected on the scoreboard due to a technical fault but he was clearly focused on on-court matters as he wrapped up the opening set in 21 minutes.

While Kecmanovic, a former world junior number one, won only 10 points in set one, he bettered that total inside four games of a far more competitive second which remained on serve until the top seed eventually pulled clear in game nine by breaking from 40-15 down.

Sinner was unquestionably a class above and looked relatively untroubled throughout while dipping into his extensive repertoire when required to secure a smooth progression to the last 16.

“It feels great to be back here, it’s a very, very special place, if not the most special place to play tennis, and I love the atmosphere here so this all combined makes me very happy,” he added.