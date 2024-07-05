Wimbledon day five: Emma Raducanu dominates ninth seed to reach fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day five: Emma Raducanu dominates ninth seed to reach fourth round

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu is into round four of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu conjured memories of her stunning US Open win by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari to ease into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old’s impressive Centre Court success was sandwiched between triumphs for reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz – a five-set victor over Frances Tiafoe – and world number one Jannik Sinner, who cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic.

But British qualifier Sonay Kartal’s impressive run was ended on day five of the Championships by a straight-sets loss to US Open champion Coco Gauff.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Emma Raducanu celebrates beating world number nine Maria Sakkari
Quote of the day

Brit watch

  • Sonay Kartal lost to Coco Gauff 6-4 6-0
  • Emma Raducanu beat Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3

Shots of the day

Stat of the day

Blast from the past

Dustin Brown hit the headlines in 2015 by stunning two-time champion Rafael Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon on the back of beating him at the Halle Open in Germany the previous year.

A decade on from the first of those two statement wins over the Spanish great, the German-Jamaican was back competing at the All England Club for the first time since 2017.

Brown, who was ranked 102 in the world when he knocked out Nadal, marked the occasion with a fine comeback victory in the men’s doubles, partnering Argentinian Sebastian Baez to a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (5) success over 13th seeds Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.