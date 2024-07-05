Harry Kane believes ‘best present’ for Gareth Southgate would be England win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane believes ‘best present’ for Gareth Southgate would be England win

By Press Association
England’s Harry Kane wants to give manager Gareth Southgate the perfect gift (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England captain Harry Kane insists the players want to celebrate Gareth Southgate’s 100th game in charge by giving him the perfect gift – victory over Switzerland and a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Southgate will become just the third coach to reach a century of matches in charge of the England men’s senior team when they meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening.

He was appointed – initially on an interim basis – in 2016 and this is the fourth major tournament in which Southgate has led the nation having previously reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy.

England’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the win over Slovakia
Southgate, who was also capped 57 times by England as a player, would not be drawn on the occasion of his 100th game, saying the “landmark is not relevant for this moment” and that the quarter-final clash “isn’t about me”.

Kane, though, who has been Southgate’s full-time captain since 2018, was full of praise for the man who has taken England closer to ending their now 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy than anyone since Alf Ramsey’s World Cup win in 1966.

“It’s an incredible achievement,” he said of Southgate making it to 100 matches.

“It just shows his standards and the consistency that he’s shown along with the coaching staff as well. Incredible consistency over a long period of time and to reach 100 games is really, really special.

“He’s changed a lot in terms of our national team in his tenure since he’s been here. Not just on the pitch and off the pitch as well, and the connections we’ve had with the fans and the media, and he’s allowed people to open up and be themselves.

“That’s been a big turning point in our careers as England players. So, I’m really happy for him and he should be extremely proud, but all he’s worrying about is making sure we win.”

Asked if the players had anything special planned to make the occasion, Kane added: “In terms of doing something for him, I think all he will want his a win so hopefully we can win and that will be the best present he could ask for.”

Southgate reaches the landmark figure with criticism ringing in his ears after England’s poor performances at the Euros.

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans at the end of the Euro 2024 draw against Slovenia
Despite topping Group C, England secured just five points and were held to draws by Denmark and Slovenia.

They then needed a last-gasp Jude Bellingham overhead kick to take their last-16 clash with Slovakia to extra time, where Kane headed home to secure a tight 2-1 win.

“As players, we always take the responsibility,” added the Bayern Munich striker when asked if the players have to take some of the blame for England’s displays.

“Of course, I know the boss at times will come under criticism and come under stick. But, ultimately, it’s us on the pitch, it’s us who have to go out and play the way we want to play and make the difference in vital moments.

  1. Walter Winterbottom - 139
  2. Alf Ramsey - 113
  3. Gareth Southgate - 99
  4. Bobby Robson - 95
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson - 67

“I think the players feel that. We feel like the coach has given us so much and been one of our most successful managers in England’s history. So we need to go out there and repay him with that.

“In terms of the performance, of course every game we’ve tried to play better and improve. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. But the important thing is we find a way to get through to the next round. We want to play better tomorrow and hopefully we can do.

“But there are a lot of different variables in the game and different moments that you have to come through. What we’ve been so good at over the years is the resilience we’ve show in different moments in different games and tomorrow will be no different.”