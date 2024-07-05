Sam Hain powers Birmingham Bears to fifth straight victory against Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Hain powers Birmingham Bears to fifth straight victory against Yorkshire

By Press Association
Sam Hain steered the Birmingham Bears to a four-run victory (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Hain smashed an unbeaten 98 off 48 balls as the Birmingham Bears earned a fifth straight Vitality Blast victory after beating Yorkshire by four runs.

Hain fired eight sixes as the Bears amassed 214 for seven, but the Vikings fought back with Dawid Malan making 54 and Donovan Ferreira blasting 66 off 32 balls.

George Garton then defended 11 off the last over as Yorkshire finished on 210 for five.

Michael Jones’ quickfire cameo steered Durham to a 22-run win over Worcestershire.

Jones posted 39 from 17 balls to help Durham reach 190 for five, building on Ollie Robinson’s 41.

Kashif Ali led the chase for the visitors with 45, but an impressive bowling performance spearheaded by Ben Raine saw the Rapids fall short.

Elsewhere in the North Group, Northamptonshire’s match against Lancashire was washed out, while Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire were left frustrated by bad weather.

Joe Clarke’s 79 off 41 balls helped the Outlaws reach 175 for five in 17 overs before the game was abandoned.

The Nottingham captain was supported by Ben Duckett’s 39 off 21 balls, while Lewis Goldsworthy starred with the ball for Leicestershire by taking three for 36 from four overs.

Joe Clarke hitting the ball
Joe Clarke hit 79 for Nottinghamshire in their abandoned clash with Leicestershire (Nick Potts/PA)

In the South Group, Glamorgan earned only their third Blast win as they beat Sussex by 24 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson hit a career-best 87 off 47 balls as his side reached a mammoth 235 for six.

Daniel Hughes led Sussex’s response with 74 off 38 balls but, having been set an unlikely 79 from 28 deliveries following a rain delay, they finished on 190 for eight.

Gloucestershire endured a frustrating eight-run defeat to Kent Spitfires on DLS in a rain-affected meeting.

Gloucester were in a strong position after bowling the visitors out for 150, with David Payne taking four wickets.

The hosts then scored 29 for two in five overs before the players were taken off for a second time due to rain, meaning Kent snatched victory through DLS.

Elsewhere, Essex and Somerset remain in prime position to reach the knockout stages after their match was rained off, while Surrey’s hopes of a fourth straight Blast victory were denied as their meeting with Middlesex was abandoned.