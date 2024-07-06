On this day in 2017: Joe Root hits unbeaten 184 on debut as England Test captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

On this day in 2017: Joe Root hits unbeaten 184 on debut as England Test captain

By Press Association
England’s Joe Root celebrates his century (Nigel French/PA)
England's Joe Root celebrates his century (Nigel French/PA)

Joe Root marked his first outing as England Test captain with an unbeaten 184 against South Africa at Lord’s on this day in 2017.

Root survived two early scares before bringing up a 150-ball century, which included 15 fours, to help England recover from 17 for two, and then 76 for four, before closing on 357 for five in the first Test.

The Yorkshireman became the sixth England captain in Test history to score a century in his first innings in charge as he reached three figures for the 12th time in 54 Tests.

“It was an amazing opportunity to go out there as England captain and I wanted to make sure I enjoyed it,” Root said after the day’s play.

“I hope it’s not the end of the innings and I can push on tomorrow and make a really big score.”

Root’s hopes of a big score did not materialise, though, as he was dismissed early on day two, finishing with 190 from 234 deliveries with 27 fours and one six.

However, his efforts helped England post a first-innings total of 458 and they would secure a 211-run victory inside four days before going on to claim a 3-1 series win over the touring South Africans.

Joe Root celebrates his century against South AfricaFirst Investec Test Match – Day One – Lord’s
England’s Joe Root celebrates after reaching a century during day one of the First Investec Test match at Lord’s (Nigel French/PA)

Root captained the side until Test series defeats in Australia and the West Indies in the winter of 2021-22 – which saw England’s poor run of form extend to just one win in 17 matches – led to him stepping down from the role in April.

He was in the post for 64 matches and holds the record for the highest number of wins as England’s Test captain, his 27 putting him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three ahead of Sir Alastair Cook and Sir Andrew Strauss.

Ben Stokes was named as Root’s replacement.