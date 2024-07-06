Wolves lose captain as Max Kilman makes big-money move to West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wolves lose captain as Max Kilman makes big-money move to West Ham

By Press Association
Max Kilman is heading to London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Kilman is heading to London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Ham have announced the signing of Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40million.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has arrived at the London Stadium on a seven-year deal, is reunited with Julen Lopetegui following the Spaniard’s spell at Molineux last season.

The Hammers had a £25million bid rejected earlier in the summer but returned with a higher offer.

Kilman told the Hammers’ official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career.”

Kilman, who underwent a successful medical on Friday, leaves Wolves just 12 months after signing a new long-term deal.

He was at Molineux for six years, making 151 appearances in all competitions, after costing Wolves £40,000 from Maidenhead.

Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s official website: “It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody.

“We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre-back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead. While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.

“It’s one we talked about a lot. It felt like the right thing for everybody. It enables us to look at the market and enables someone else to become a leader.

“It could be that someone here steps up or we go into the market with these funds. It’s exciting what we can do, and we’d be looking to bring someone in who move us forward. Although it’s tough, it creates opportunities and that’s always exciting.”