Chelsea sign France forward Sandy Baltimore from Paris St Germain

Chelsea have signed Paris St Germain forward Sandy Baltimore on a four-year contract.

The 24-year-old France international is a graduate of the PSG academy and made more than 200 appearances across nine seasons in the capital.

“I’m very happy to join Chelsea. It feels incredible. I have always wanted to play for Chelsea and now look, it has happened,” she said.

Chelsea’s general manager Paul Green is happy to add more depth to the squad.

“We are delighted to bring Sandy to Chelsea. She is an exciting wide player who will give more balance to the squad, adding another naturally left-footed player,” he said.

“Sandy has gained a wealth of experience in France including within the Women’s Champions League and will bring more competition to the squad. We are looking forward to seeing her in Chelsea blue.”

Baltimore made her PSG debut in 2016 and has won one French league title, three French cups and made 43 Women’s Champions League appearances.