George Russell fastest as British drivers dominate final practice at Silverstone

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a British one-two-three in a rain-hit concluding practice session at Silverstone.

On a damp track ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, Russell saw off Mercedes team-mate Hamilton by just 0.035 seconds. McLaren’s Norris, fastest in both of Friday’s dry sessions, finished 0.185secs off the pace.

World champion Max Verstappen took fifth, nearly nine tenths behind Russell.

Qualifying for Sunday’ 52-lap race is scheduled to take place at 3pm.

And the British drivers look to be in contention for pole position after an encouraging session for Russell, Hamilton and Norris.

Verstappen, a winner of seven of the 11 rounds, has so far failed to trouble the top of the time charts this weekend and Red Bull appear to have work to do to close the gap to their rivals.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴 Gasly has beached himself in the gravel heading into Vale #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/Qmbo0lCC6k — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2024

Pierre Gasly was the only major casualty of the wet running after he beached his Alpine at Vale.

The French driver lost control of his machine under braking before spinning into the sandtrap.

Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and sixth respectively for Ferrari, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri seventh and Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez eighth.