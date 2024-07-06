Andy Murray devastated to miss out on Wimbledon farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray devastated to miss out on Wimbledon farewell

By Press Association
Andy Murray has missed out on a final match at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Andy Murray has missed out on a final match at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Andy Murray is absolutely devastated to miss out on a final match at Wimbledon, the PA news agency understands.

The Scot was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu on Saturday evening but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash earlier in the day citing stiffness in her right wrist.

There had been great anticipation about Britain’s two most high-profile players teaming up to give Murray a final swansong at the All England Club.

The news would have come as a huge disappointment to ticket-holders but also to Murray, whose career was celebrated on Centre Court on Thursday after a first-round men’s doubles defeat alongside his brother Jamie.

He made a late decision to ask Raducanu to play mixed doubles on Tuesday evening as he looked to prolong his final Wimbledon and was excited about the opportunity.

The 21-year-old, though, said in a statement: “Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight.

“I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.”

Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off on Thursday
Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu is due to play her fourth-round singles match on Sunday against Lulu Sun, and she is understandably cautious about pushing her body too far having undergone surgery on both wrists and one ankle last year, keeping her out for eight months.

Judy Murray called the news that Raducanu was no longer playing alongside her son as “astonishing” on social media site X.

Andy Murray insisted on Thursday that there will be no change of heart regarding his retirement once he recovers from his latest ailment, saying: “I know that it’s time now. I’m ready for that.”

He will head off on a family holiday before preparing for the final event of his career at the Olympics in Paris, where he is entered in singles and doubles with Dan Evans.

Emma Raducanu winces during practice
Emma Raducanu winces during practice (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu, meanwhile, must hope the problem does not derail her Wimbledon run, with the 21-year-old now fancied to reach at least the quarter-finals.

There does not appear too much cause for alarm, with Raducanu hitting at the All England Club on Saturday, although she was pictured looking uncomfortable.

The former US Open champion again wore an England shirt ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash later on Saturday.