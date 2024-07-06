Cameron Norrie beaten by Alexander Zverev after 32-point third-set tie-break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Norrie beaten by Alexander Zverev after 32-point third-set tie-break

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie waves to the Centre Court crowd after losing to Alexander Zverev (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cameron Norrie saved five match points in a mammoth third-set tie-break against fourth seed Alexander Zverev but saw his Wimbledon run end in the third round.

The last British player standing in the men’s draw came agonisingly close to forcing a fourth set on Centre Court but was unable to take any of five set points and ultimately pushed a backhand long to go down 6-4 6-4 7-6 (15).

Zverev is having arguably the best season of his career and reached his second grand slam final at the French Open last month.

Norrie produced his best performance since pushing Zverev to a fifth-set tie-break in the fourth round of the Australian Open to beat Jack Draper, his successor as British number one, on Thursday but remains winless against the German in six matches.

The Royal Box was packed with stars from the world of sport, as has become tradition on the middle Saturday, and the likes of Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson, Sachin Tendulkar, Ben Stokes, Leah Williamson and a host of famous Olympic names all watched the action.

Zverev, who had a chat with Guardiola after coming off court, said: “When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there. Thanks a lot for coming, it’s a great privilege. If you get tired of football, you can coach me any time.”

Norrie held his own initially, showcasing some of the improved variety in his game that helped him test Zverev in Melbourne.

Pep Guardiola, right, in the Royal Box
But the Olympic gold medallist is metronomic at his best, drilling the ball from corner to corner, and eventually Norrie’s resistance buckled, with Zverev breaking to lead 4-3.

The British number two was forced to scramble around behind the baseline as Zverev dictated, and it was similar story in the second set despite the German suffering a nasty slip in the fourth game trying to chase down a drop shot.

Zverev lay on the ground for a prolonged period clutching his left knee but continued after a brief consultation with the trainer.

This time the break of serve came in the ninth game, with Zverev serving it out before taking a medical time-out to have strapping applied under his knee.

Norrie battled doggedly to stay on terms in the third set, saving two break points and delighting the crowd with an underarm serve ace to hold for 6-5, taking Zverev completely by surprise.

He led 4-1 in the tie-break as he tried to force a fourth set but Zverev fought back to level and the back-and-forth ding-dong continued, with neither man losing a point on serve until Norrie’s final error.

On his knee injury, Zverev said: “I do feel restricted in some movements. I will check it out obviously but I’m pleased I was still able to play.”