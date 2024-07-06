England’s record on penalties following shootout win against Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s record on penalties following shootout win against Switzerland

By Press Association
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates with Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates with Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after seeing off Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

Jordan Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-3 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf after a 1-1 draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Three Lions’ shootout record at previous major tournaments.

West Germany, 1990 World Cup

Bobby Robson’s side held eventual champions West Germany to a 1-1 draw in Turin, but could not match their opponents from 12 yards. All four Germans converted but Stuart Pearce saw his effort saved and Chris Waddle blazed over the bar as England’s run ended in the semi-finals.

Spain, Euro 96

Stuart Pearce exorcises the ghosts of penalties past
Stuart Pearce exorcises the ghosts of penalties past (PA)

After a goalless quarter-final, Fernando Hierro hit the crossbar with Spain’s first penalty before David Seaman denied Miguel Angel Nadal. England scored four from four thanks to Alan Shearer, David Platt, Stuart Pearce and Paul Gascoigne, with Pearce’s cathartic celebrations providing the enduring memory as he laid to rest the ghost of his World Cup miss.

Germany, Euro 96

Gareth Southgate 's missed penalty saw England exit Euro 96 (PA Archive)
Gareth Southgate ‘s missed penalty saw England exit Euro 96 (PA Archive)

The wave of euphoria in England’s home tournament finally expired with defeat to Germany in a semi-final shootout, with current Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate famously missing the decisive kick.

Argentina, 1998 World Cup

England’s David Batty stands dejected after missing from the spot
England’s David Batty stands dejected after missing from the spot (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Paul Ince and David Batty missed as England’s miserable penalty record was extended on a dramatic night that saw them earn a 2-2 draw despite David Beckham’s sending off.

Portugal, Euro 2004

David Beckham looks dejected after missing a against Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo (Nick Potts/PA)
David Beckham looks dejected after missing a penalty against Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo (Nick Potts/PA)

Goalkeeper Ricardo made the crucial save from Darius Vassell and then scored the winning penalty himself as England exited following a 2-2 draw.

Portugal, 2006 World Cup

Frank Lampard has his penalty saved by Ricardo
Frank Lampard has his penalty saved by Ricardo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo fired the winning spot-kick after Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher had been denied. Portugal were once again indebted to goalkeeper Ricardo – although this time he was only required in his usual role – as they progressed to the last four.

Italy, Euro 2012

Steven Gerrard consoles Ashley Young after missing his penalty
Steven Gerrard consoles Ashley Young after missing his penalty (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gerrard and Wayne Rooney got England off to an excellent start, particularly with Riccardo Montolivo failing to convert, but misses from Ashley Young and Ashley Cole saw England bow out at the quarter-final stage.

Colombia, 2018 World Cup

Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and goalkeeper Jack Butland take a selfie after England beat Colombia on penalties (Aaron Chown/PA)
Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and goalkeeper Jack Butland take a selfie after England beat Colombia on penalties (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jordan Henderson’s miss did not prove costly as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier scored in a 4-3 England win after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Colombia had led 3-2 after David Ospina’s save from Henderson but Mateus Uribe hit the bar before Jordan Pickford denied Carlos Bacca. Southgate led his side to the semi-finals, where they were eventually beaten in extra time by Croatia.

Italy, Euro 2020

Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho following his miss
Southgate consoles Jadon Sancho following his miss (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the players to miss as England were denied a first major trophy since 1966 after a 1-1 draw with Italy in the final at Wembley. Pickford’s saves from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho ultimately counted for nothing.