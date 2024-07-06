How England’s Euro 2024 penalty shootout win against Switzerland unfolded

England beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Saturday after 1-1 draw after extra time.

Here, the PA news agency runs through the shoot-out.

England 1 Switzerland 0

Cole Palmer calmly sent Yann Sommer the wrong way with a low shot to the goalkeeper’s right.

England 1 Switzerland 0

Manuel Akanji’s weakly-struck shot was saved by Jordan Pickford diving to his left.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved from Manuel Akanji (Nick Potts/PA)

England 2 Switzerland 0

Jude Bellingham tricked Sommer by checking his run-up and then slotted to his left after he committed right.

England 2 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar copied Bellingham’s trick to register Switzerland’s first success.

England 3 Switzerland 1

Bukayo Saka also sent Sommer the wrong way with a low left-foot shot just inside the keeper’s left-hand post.

England 3 Switzerland 2

Xherdan Shaqiri rifled in a shot that was too powerful for Pickford as he dived to his left.

England 4 Switzerland 2

Ivan Toney, eyes fixed forward, took just a couple of steps before rolling past a diving Sommer.

England 4 Switzerland 3

Zeki Amdoumi nervelessly stroked down the middle after Pickford committed.

England 5 Switzerland 3

Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped his shot to Sommer’s right as the keeper dived the wrong way.