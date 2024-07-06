Wimbledon day six: Murray denied doubles goodbye while Dart and Norrie exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon day six: Murray denied doubles goodbye while Dart and Norrie exit

By Press Association
A member of the ground staff removes the names of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu from the order of play during day six of the Championships in Wimbledon (PA Wire)
A member of the ground staff removes the names of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu from the order of play during day six of the Championships in Wimbledon (PA Wire)

British tennis endured a day to forget at Wimbledon after Andy Murray was denied a farewell match on Court One while Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart suffered third-round defeats.

Wet weather greeted spectators at the All England Club on Saturday morning and not long after play did get under way it was revealed that Emma Raducanu had pulled out of her mixed doubles tie with Murray.

Raducanu cited stiffness in her right wrist as the reason for why she could not compete in the late-night slot on Court One with Murray, which brought the curtain down on the double-Wimbledon champion’s career in SW19.

Further British disappointment followed with Dart and Norrie losing, before world number one Iga Swiatek tumbled out, but Novak Djokovic sailed through to stay on course for a record eighth men’s title on the English lawn.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur showed her frustration during a straight-sets loss Elina Svitolina, which took place during England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final (Aaron Chown/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

British players left at Wimbledon
British players in 2024 Wimbledon singles (Graphics/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Seixas and that sweater

Wimbledon paid tribute to 1953 male champion Vic Seixas after his death at the age of 100 on Friday.

Philadelphia-born Seixas claimed 15 grand-slam titles across singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, but declined the chance to turn professional and yet played his final Championships in 1973, 20 years after his maiden triumph at the All England Club.

Seixas was inducted into the International Tennis Federation Hall of Fame two years earlier and had been the oldest living grand slam singles champion in the world until his death this week.