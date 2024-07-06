I believed in myself – Bukayo Saka exorcises penalty demons as England progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I believed in myself – Bukayo Saka exorcises penalty demons as England progress

By Press Association
England’s Bukayo Saka celebrated scoring his penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
England’s Bukayo Saka celebrated scoring his penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Bukayo Saka said he had belief in himself as he capped a man-of-the-match performance by scoring in the Euro 2024 shoot-out win over Switzerland to book a semi-final slot and banish his penalty demons of three years ago.

Not only did he equalise for England with a fine individual strike to cancel out Breel Embolo’s opener – to make it 1-1 and take the match to extra-time – he took the third of the five penalties all scored by Gareth Southgate’s side to secure a 5-3 win in the shoot-out.

Saka was one of three players who missed his penalty in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy at Wembley and, as well as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who were the other takers who failed from 12 yards, was racially abused online in the aftermath.

Since then the Arsenal forward has morphed into a key player for club and country, scoring 10 of the 11 penalties he has taken for the Gunners following the harrowing experience.

“I think for me it’s something I embrace,” he said about exorcising his demons.

“You can fail once but you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position again or not. I’m a guy who is going to put myself in that position. I believed in myself.

“When I saw the ball hit the net, I was a very happy man.

“I’m not going to be focusing on the past. That’s done. I can only focus on now and taking a penalty.

“Of course I know there’s a lot of nervous people watching, my family included and in the crowd. But I kept my cool and I scored.”

While Saka is Arsenal’s regular penalty taker, Southgate now has an embarrassment of riches from the spot as Cole Palmer and Ivan Toney are also the defacto first-choice takers for Chelsea and Brentford, respectively and both converted in Dusseldorf.

“We’re really focused on that, we’re going to enjoy tonight and obviously focus on the next game. We’re going to watch the game, see who we’ll be facing and be ready for that when the time comes.”

Akanji praised England’s prowess from the spot but felt Switzerland could have come out on top before the need for penalties.

“I tried to score but I didn’t,” he said.

“So I was hoping that somebody was going to miss or (Switzerland goalkeeper) Yann (Sommer) was going to save one but it didn’t happen today. They shot really good penalties.

Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji reacts after missing his penalty
Manuel Akanji saw his penalty against England saved (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

“At the start of the tournament, I didn’t have this belief (Switzerland could win the Euros), but the way we played, the way we competed against all these teams, we haven’t lost one game, even after extra-time.

“I still think we competed really well throughout the whole tournament, we fought against every team. I also think we had better chances than England, that they had control of the game, but they didn’t create a lot out of it.

“So I think maybe we could have scored another one, or we couldn’t concede the goal so quickly after we went up 1-0 – it didn’t go our way and now it is finished.”