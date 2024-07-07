Ten-man Uruguay dump Brazil out of Copa America in penalty shootout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-man Uruguay dump Brazil out of Copa America in penalty shootout

By Press Association
Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring the winning goal in a penalty shootout against Brazil (Julio Cortez/AP)
Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring the winning goal in a penalty shootout against Brazil (Julio Cortez/AP)

Uruguay survived going down to 10 men as they beat Brazil on penalties to book a place in the Copa America semi-finals.

A tetchy match of few chances but plenty of fouls in Las Vegas ended 0-0, Uruguay playing the last 20 minutes a man short after Nahitan Nandez was shown a red card following a VAR check.

But they rarely looked stretched and two Brazilian penalty misses saw them through to the last four.

Neither side managed to find any fluency in the first half with just three shots on target amid 18 fouls.

Darwin Nunez had the best chance, heading over from close range after 34 minutes having seen an earlier effort deflected wide.

Brazil’s best chance followed within seconds, a break sending Raphinha through on Sergio Rochet who managed to block it with his left hand – repeating the feat with the only other clear chance of the half.

If anything, the second half proved even more cagey.

Manuel Ugarte fired in an early long-range volley straight at Alisson in the Brazil goal, but it proved to be Uruguay’s only shot on target in the half.

Copa America Soccer Uruguay Brazil
Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez (8) and Brazil’s Joao Gomes battle for the ball (David Becker/AP)

The foul count continued to grow, eventually reaching 41, and it boiled over after 71 minutes when Nandez brought down Rodrygo.

Argentine referee Dario Herrera originally brandished a yellow card, but a VAR check saw the challenge on the side of the Brazilian’s ankle upgraded to a red.

Despite the extra man, a Brazil team shorn of the suspended Vinicius Jr struggled to open up a compact Uruguay and needed until the 84th minute for Endrick to register their only shot on target of the half with a weak effort from outside the box.

Rochet saved Eder Militao’s opening penalty while Douglas Luiz put his effort against the post, Alisson’s save from Jose Gimenez only delaying the inevitable as Manuel Ugarte found the top right corner to wrap up a 4-2 shootout win.

Uruguay will face Colombia in the semi-finals in Charlotte.