Joe Marler out of second Test in New Zealand as England call up Emmanuel Iyogun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Joe Marler out of second Test in New Zealand as England call up Emmanuel Iyogun

By Press Association
Joe Marler suffered a foot injury against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Marler suffered a foot injury against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

England have suffered a setback in their bid to level their series against New Zealand after prop Joe Marler was ruled out of the second Test in Auckland because of a foot injury.

Marler was replaced in the 17th minute of the 16-15 defeat in the opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Rugby Football Union has confirmed he has been withdrawn from the squad.

Uncapped Northampton loosehead Emmanuel Iyogun, 23, will arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday to take his place, providing support for Fin Baxter and Bevan Rodd.

Baxter made his England debut when coming on for Marler and endured a challenging Test baptism at the scrum.

The Harlequins prospect will compete with Rodd for a place in the starting front row at Eden Park on Saturday as head coach Steve Borthwick comes to terms with the loss of his senior loosehead, the only playing survivor from the last tour to New Zealand a decade ago.

England allowed a glorious opportunity to clinch a rare victory over the All Blacks to slip away after a 15-10 lead heading into the final quarter was reeled in by two Damian McKenzie penalties.

There was much to admire in the performance, especially the tourists’ tenacious defending, but they encountered problems at the scrum and breakdown and also suffered from Marcus Smith missing eight points from the kicking tee.

Captain Jamie George, Marler’s front-row colleague, believes England will at least have earned the All Blacks’ respect.

Jamie George applauds the England fans
Jamie George’s side ran New Zealand close (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We’re gutted, of course we are. Not many teams come here and do that to the All Blacks. It’s a tough result to take,” George told BBC Sport.

“We definitely weren’t at our best but the fundamentals of our game, what we talk about regardless of the bounce of the ball, is us being out here and showing character and we did that in spades.

“In the week they were talking about not knowing too many of our players – I think they’ll know us now.”