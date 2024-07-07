Stuart Broad pays tribute to bowling ‘addict’ James Anderson ahead of final Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Broad pays tribute to bowling ‘addict’ James Anderson ahead of final Test

By Press Association
Stuart Broad, left, has paid tribute to long-time colleague James Anderson (Tim Goode/PA)
Stuart Broad, left, has paid tribute to long-time colleague James Anderson (Tim Goode/PA)

Stuart Broad has described James Anderson as “an addict of the art of bowling” as the veteran paceman prepares for his final England Test.

Anderson, 42 later this month, will walk out to face the West Indies at Lord’s on Wednesday before calling time on an England career which has so far brought 700 Test wickets in 187 matches – both records amongst fast bowlers – and arguably made him England’s finest bowler of all time.

Broad, a team-mate for 138 of those games, paid tribute to his long-time new-ball partner and said his brilliance was down to his love of what he does.

England’s James Anderson, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, not pictured, in the 2023 Ashes as non-striker Steve Smith looks on
James Anderson has taken 700 Test wickets (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broad wrote in the Times: “He loves the rhythm of running into bowl, the control of the technique of his action, the tactical side of whether he’s bowling away swing, inswing, wobble seam.

“When you talk about professionals who have had longevity, you often talk about their dedication to training, their discipline in the gym and their diet.

“And of course you don’t play to 42 unless you have that but the thing that makes him different is his genuine love of the art of what he does. Addict is generally used as a negative word but I’d say he is an addict of the art of bowling.”

Anderson has made his name as an outstanding swing bowler, which has paid particular dividends on home turf. But Broad argued his reverse-swing remains under-rated.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for his reverse-swing, which has been crucial to his great record in the subcontinent,” Broad wrote. “Because his line and length are so immaculate it makes it lethal.

England’s Stuart Broad wearing a shirt with James Anderson's name and number nine
Broad played 138 Tests in the same line-up as Anderson (Mike Egerton/PA)

“(South Africa paceman) Dale Steyn was phenomenal and quicker than Jimmy but Jimmy is certainly the best reverse-swing bowler I’ve played with and probably the best I’ve witnessed in the flesh outside of Steyn…

“(His) ability to adapt and learn is why he has been so successful for so long. In professional sport you have to be continually improving because there is always a younger bowler trying to get your shirt.

“It is that genuine love for the art of bowling that has made him want to improve and learn new deliveries. It’s why he will go out at Lord’s this week as England’s greatest ever bowler.”