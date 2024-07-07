England and Gareth Southgate no longer paying the penalty from the spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England and Gareth Southgate no longer paying the penalty from the spot

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate, left, and Jordan Pickford have helped to turn around England’s penalty shoot-out record (Nick Potts/PA)
England added another success to their penalty shoot-out record under Gareth Southgate to win their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Southgate, one of the faces of England’s past spot-kick heartbreaks, has overseen three shoot-out wins from four as manager and here, the PA news agency looks at England’s record.

Southgate’s shoot-outs

England had won only one of seven shoot-outs prior to Southgate taking charge in 2016, but set about rewriting their record from the 2018 World Cup onwards.

The last-16 tie there brought a 4-3 win over Colombia on penalties. Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier scored and though Jordan Henderson’s effort was saved, Mateus Uribe missed for Colombia before Jordan Pickford denied Carlos Bacca.

Pickford himself scored England’s fifth penalty against Switzerland in the following year’s Nations League third place play-off before saving from Josip Drmic to seal a 6-5 success. Harry Maguire, Ross Barkley, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Dier were England’s other scorers.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored on Saturday after Pickford saved from Manuel Akanji.

For Saka, it was a chance to lay the ghost of England’s one, crucial, shoot-out loss under Southgate. The Arsenal forward, along with Rashford and Sancho, failed as England lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final despite Pickford saving from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho.

Trust the process

Shoot-outs are often labelled a ‘lottery’ but Southgate and England are at pains to highlight the work that goes into success.

Widely circulated pictures of Pickford’s drink bottle, with detailed instructions for each potential Swiss taker, demonstrated England’s research while squad players like Palmer and Toney are regular successful takers at club level.

“We think we’ve got a good process,” Southgate said after the match. “We’ve been in four, we’ve won three.

“Of course, we got absolutely crucified for the one we lost and that’s always going to be the case because it is outcome-based.

“We refined that process, we have more regular penalty-takers in the squad now and more that have been in shoot-outs.”

Palmer scored nine penalties for Chelsea last season and another in England’s warm-up win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold, though not regulars from the spot, also have perfect records – Alexander-Arnold’s senior penalties have all been in shoot-outs.

Toney has now scored 38 out of 41 in his career, Saka 14 of 16 and Kane, substituted off against Switzerland, 76 of 86.

Ghosts of the past

Gareth Southgate reacts after his penalty shoot-out miss against Germany at Euro 96
Gareth Southgate reacts after his penalty shoot-out miss against Germany at Euro 96 (PA)

Southgate famously missed as England went out of Euro 96 on penalties to Germany in the semi-final, one of a string of spot-kick failures prior to 2018.

Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle were the fall guys against what was then West Germany at the 1990 World Cup – Saka’s redemption echoes that of Pearce earlier in Euro 96, scoring against Spain in England’s only win in their first seven shoot-outs.

Argentina’s Carlos Roa saved from Paul Ince and David Batty at the 1998 World Cup, while Portugal’s Ricardo thwarted England on two occasions.

He denied Darius Vassell then peeled his gloves off to score the winner at Euro 2004 before saving from Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and late substitute Jamie Carragher at the 2006 World Cup.

Ashley Young and Ashley Cole failed in another loss to Italy in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.