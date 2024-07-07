Judy Murray clarifies Emma Raducanu post and points finger at Wimbledon schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judy Murray clarifies Emma Raducanu post and points finger at Wimbledon schedule

By Press Association
Judy Murray had commented on Emma Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the mixed doubles (Mike Egerton/PA)

Judy Murray has clarified her perceived criticism of Emma Raducanu for pulling out of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Raducanu had been due to play with Andy Murray on Saturday evening but pulled out a few hours before citing soreness in her right wrist, thus bringing the Scot’s Wimbledon career to a premature and unfortunate end.

The PA news agency understands Murray was absolutely devastated by the situation, and his mother Judy gave a quick reaction on the social media site X, replying to a message branding the decision ‘astonishing’ with a two-word reply: “Yes, astonishing.”

That was taken as criticism of 21-year-old Raducanu, who is due to play her fourth-round singles match on Sunday afternoon on Centre Court.

But on Sunday morning Murray put out another message instead pointing the finger at the scheduling, saying: “Not sure anyone understands sarcasm these days. Pretty sure the scheduling (4th match court 1 with a singles following day) will have played a major part in any decision making.”

Former British number one Greg Rusedski, meanwhile, immediately backed Raducanu’s decision, writing on X: “More than understandable @EmmaRaducanu has pulled out of the mixed doubles . No need to take a risk with the wrist.”

Murray and Raducanu would not have begun their match against Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo until around 8pm, which could have meant not finishing their media obligations and other post-match duties until after midnight.

Emma Raducanu practising on Sunday at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Wimbledon had little choice, though, with Arevalo needing to finish off a men’s doubles match earlier in the day and with the bad weather having delayed the singles competitions, which take priority over doubles in the scheduling.

The situation is hugely unfortunate given the momentum Raducanu, who finally appears to have settled into life on tour, has built up on court over the last few weeks.

Her main priority will be ensuring her wrist, which she had surgery on last year, does not become a major problem again and that this saga does not derail her singles run. She practised as scheduled on Saturday but with tape around the joint.

In hindsight, she will probably reflect that she should have turned down Murray’s invitation, however much she wanted to accept it, to avoid this fairly predictable outcome.