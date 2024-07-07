Thousands gather to pay final respects to Rob Burrow on funeral route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands gather to pay final respects to Rob Burrow on funeral route

By Press Association
The funeral cortege passes through Featherstone town centre (Peter Byrne/PA)
The funeral cortege passes through Featherstone town centre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow as a private funeral service was held on Sunday.

Burrow, who died aged 41 on June 2 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, was cremated at Pontefract Crematorium following a service with many ex-team-mates, coaches and staff in attendance including best friend Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield flew back from New Zealand, where he has been with England’s rugby union squad in his role as skills/kicking coach, especially for the service for his former team-mate, with Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ryan Hall and Matt Diskin among those also present.

Kevin Sinfield, with wife Jayne, arriving at Pontefract Crematorium
Kevin Sinfield, with wife Jayne, arriving at Pontefract Crematorium (Ian Hodgson/PA)

The funeral procession passed by Featherstone Lions’ ground where Burrow played rugby as a young boy, and slowed again through Featherstone near to where he played junior rugby.

The cars arrived and slowed into Pontefract Crematorium, passing through family and friends for the final time before a haka was performed as Burrow was carried out of the hearse.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington told the PA news agency of Burrow: “He was a true inspiration.

“The whole rugby league community has come together supported by Leeds Rhinos fans and so many others and his efforts over the last four and a half years with MND inspired the nation.

“With so much support from those such as Kevin Sinfield, politicians and other sports figures… it has been quite remarkable and he leaves a huge legacy.

The funeral cortege arrives at Pontefract Crematorium
The funeral cortege arrives at Pontefract Crematorium (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“This is the final journey, it has been a remarkable chapter.

“We all knew what the outcome would eventually be and Rob has been remarkable with his fight and what he’s been able to do, not only Rob, but his family as well, (wife) Lindsey, the parents, the whole family have come together and have been supported by sport in general.

“It’s brought people together and has moved the nation.

“He was full of life, full of ambition and full of enthusiasm.

“Rob was 5ft 4in but was a giant of a man, a giant of a rugby league player and a giant of a person.”