Thousands gather to pay final respects to Rob Burrow on funeral route

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow as a private funeral service was held on Sunday.

Burrow, who died aged 41 on June 2 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, was cremated at Pontefract Crematorium following a service with many ex-team-mates, coaches and staff in attendance including best friend Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield flew back from New Zealand, where he has been with England’s rugby union squad in his role as skills/kicking coach, especially for the service for his former team-mate, with Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ryan Hall and Matt Diskin among those also present.

Kevin Sinfield, with wife Jayne, arriving at Pontefract Crematorium (Ian Hodgson/PA)

The funeral procession passed by Featherstone Lions’ ground where Burrow played rugby as a young boy, and slowed again through Featherstone near to where he played junior rugby.

The cars arrived and slowed into Pontefract Crematorium, passing through family and friends for the final time before a haka was performed as Burrow was carried out of the hearse.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington told the PA news agency of Burrow: “He was a true inspiration.

“The whole rugby league community has come together supported by Leeds Rhinos fans and so many others and his efforts over the last four and a half years with MND inspired the nation.

“With so much support from those such as Kevin Sinfield, politicians and other sports figures… it has been quite remarkable and he leaves a huge legacy.

The funeral cortege arrives at Pontefract Crematorium (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“This is the final journey, it has been a remarkable chapter.

“We all knew what the outcome would eventually be and Rob has been remarkable with his fight and what he’s been able to do, not only Rob, but his family as well, (wife) Lindsey, the parents, the whole family have come together and have been supported by sport in general.

“It’s brought people together and has moved the nation.

“He was full of life, full of ambition and full of enthusiasm.

“Rob was 5ft 4in but was a giant of a man, a giant of a rugby league player and a giant of a person.”