Threw it away – Lando Norris ‘fed up’ after seeing another win slip from grasp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Threw it away – Lando Norris ‘fed up’ after seeing another win slip from grasp

By Press Association
McLaren’s Lando Norris felt he threw away victory at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)
McLaren’s Lando Norris felt he threw away victory at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

A “fed-up” Lando Norris said he “threw away” another victory after he finished third in Sunday’s British Grand Prix to lose further championship ground on Max Verstappen.

Norris drove well in the inclement conditions to position himself as favourite to land a maiden win on home soil at Silverstone.

But the McLaren driver was usurped by Lewis Hamilton with just 12 laps remaining after his flat-footed team were too slow to change him from intermediate tyres to slick rubber.

British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton on the podium with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris either side of him
Lando Norris had to settle for third place at the British Grand Prix (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Norris was then passed by Verstappen on lap 48 of 52 following a late charge from the Red Bull man. Norris now trails Verstappen by 84 points at the midway stage of this 24-round campaign.

“I am fed up of saying, ‘I should have done better’, and ‘I could have done this’ or ‘I should have done that’. I don’t care. If it takes time, I don’t want it to take time. We should be winning now and I should be making better decisions than the ones I am taking.

“I am not being hard on myself. Should we have won? Yes. Did we win? No. I lost more points to Max and I cannot be happy with that. We threw it away in the final stop.”

Norris has emerged as Verstappen’s closest title contender, and might easily have won the last four races.

A poor strategy call scuppered Norris’ hopes of winning in Canada last month. The 24-year-old said his sluggish getaway from pole position – where he dropped from first to third – at the ensuing round in Spain denied him another triumph. Norris then failed to finish in Spielberg after he collided with Verstappen as they duelled for the lead.

Here, Norris cleared Verstappen, pole-sitter George Russell and Hamilton to take the lead on lap 20, but as the track dried out, Hamilton, trailing Norris by two seconds, took the initiative as he peeled into the pit-lane to switch from intermediate tyres to the dry rubber.

Critically, Norris stayed out one lap longer, and when he emerged from the pits – after a sluggish 4.5 sec stop – Hamilton had taken the lead. Norris also took on the soft rubber which the McLaren driver believes left him exposed to Verstappen behind.

Norris continued: “The pit stop cost us everything today. We stopped a lap too late, and that is completely on me. That is driver feel and it is up to the driver to decide when to box, and Lewis did a better job. We also changed to the softs which is our worst tyre.

“I blame myself for not making the right decisions. I hate it. I hate ending in these positions and having excuses for not doing a good enough job. The one place I would love for everything to go perfectly is here at Silverstone, my home race, and it didn’t today, and that is very disappointing.”