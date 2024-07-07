Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon woe continues as she suffers fourth-round exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon woe continues as she suffers fourth-round exit

By Press Association
Coco Gauff cut a frustrated figure as she bowed out of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Coco Gauff cut a frustrated figure as she bowed out of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Coco Gauff failed to smash through her grass ceiling as she missed out on reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals again.

The second seed was beaten in straight sets, 6-4 6-3, by fellow American Emma Navarro on Centre Court.

Wimbledon remains the only grand slam at which Gauff, the reigning champion on the hard courts at the US Open and a runner-up on the Roland Garros clay, has not reached the last eight.

Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff hug at the net
Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff hug after their fourth-round match (John Walton/PA)

She had previously reached the fourth round on the lawns of SW19 twice, including on her debut in 2019 when, as a precocious 15-year-old, she beat former champion Venus Williams.

Gauff looked like a genuine contender for the title this year with the draw having opened up nicely, not least with Saturday’s defeat of her nemesis, the world number one Iga Swiatek.

But now it is Navarro, the 23-year-old New Yorker who knocked out Naomi Osaka in round two, who can take advantage.

She will face Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday with a potential semi-final against either qualifier Lulu Sun or Croatian world number 37 Donna Vekic.

“I’m just really grateful to be out here on Centre Court at a tournament of great tradition and great history. I can’t wait to play again,” said Navarro.

“I played aggressively. Coco is an amazing player and I have a ton of respect for her. I wanted to push back on her game and I think I was able to do that.”

Gauff looked comfortable in her game when she forced an early break but Navarro hit straight back,

Coco Gauff stretches to hit a volley
Coco Gauff stretches to hit a volley (John Walton/PA)

The 19th seed then forced two set points on the Gauff serve and took the second with a flashing winner down the line.

The Gauff forehand was leaking badly and she cut a dejected figure, gesturing to her team, as Navarro grabbed another break for 3-1 in the second set.

Gauff saved two match points as Navarro served for the set but fell to a third, plopping another forehand tamely into the net.