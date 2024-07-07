Women’s Wimbledon draw wide open with four first-time quarter-finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s Wimbledon draw wide open with four first-time quarter-finalists

By Press Association
Emma Navarro is through to the quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)
Emma Navarro is through to the quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)

Emma Navarro is one of four first-time quarter-finalists at Wimbledon after knocking out world number two Coco Gauff.

The 23-year-old from New York, seeded 19, stunned the reigning US Open champion 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court.

It means Wimbledon remains the only grand slam at which Gauff has failed to make the quarter-finals.

Navarro will face French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the last eight.

“She’s a great player, she’s not an easy out and always puts up a great fight to the end, so I think it’s going to be a great match and I’m really excited,” said Navarro.

American 12th seed Madison Keys left Court One in tears after serving for the match against Paolini before being forced to retire injured.

Keys was 5-2 up in the deciding set of an entertaining match when she suffered a hamstring injury.

Madison Keys looks dejected as she walks off court
Madison Keys was forced to retire due to injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She received treatment and went off the court, returning heavily strapped up, but eventually called it a day at 5-5.

Paolini, the seventh seed from Italy, said: “I’m very sorry for her. It’s sad after a really good match. Really tough, lots of up and downs. I feel a bit happy but also sad for her because it’s not easy to win like that.”

The second quarter-final will see Croatian Donna Vekic take on Lulu Sun, the qualifier from New Zealand.

An emotional Vekic reached the last eight at the 10th time of asking after beating Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-2 1-6 6-4 in a long, rain interrupted match on Court Two.

She said: “It’s been such a long day. The stress has been building up since I warmed up. So it was just also a big relief to finally get it done.

“To win and make quarters at Wimbledon, I feel like I’m living my dream. So I’m just really happy.”

Sun beat the last British player standing, Emma Raducanu, to become the first qualifier to reach the last eight since Kaia Kanepi in 2010.