The sporting weekend in pictures

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Switzerland on penalties as Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored from the spot after Jordan Pickford saved a tame effort from Manuel Akanji.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days with a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet afternoon at Silverstone, with world champion Max Verstappen in second.

A day after pulling out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu lost in the fourth round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the top images from a packed weekend of sporting action.

Emma Raducanu exited Wimbledon in the fourth round to Lulu Sun (John Walton/PA)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, John Stones and Jude Bellingham loved England’s penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Matthew Vincent/PA)

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow’s funeral took place (Peter Byrne/PA)

Madison Keys was forced to retire from her match against Jasmine Paolini due to injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert in four sets at SW19 (John Walton/PA)

France’s Anthony Turgis won stage nine of the Tour de France as Great Britain’s Thomas Pidcock screams in disappointment (Daniel Cole/AP)

England lost to New Zealand in the first Test in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/AP)