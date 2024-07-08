The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Switzerland on penalties as Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored from the spot after Jordan Pickford saved a tame effort from Manuel Akanji.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days with a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet afternoon at Silverstone, with world champion Max Verstappen in second.

A day after pulling out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu lost in the fourth round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the top images from a packed weekend of sporting action.

Emma Raducanu receives treatment on Centre Court during her fourth-round loss to Lulu Sun
Emma Raducanu exited Wimbledon in the fourth round to Lulu Sun (John Walton/PA)
Jordan Pickford dives to save a penalty during England's win over Switzerland
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
England players run to celebrate their penalty shoot-out win that secured a Euro 2024 semi-final spot
Declan Rice, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, John Stones and Jude Bellingham loved England’s penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lewis Hamilton holds a Union flag above his head after winning the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Matthew Vincent/PA)
Crowds watch the funeral cortege of former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow’s funeral took place (Peter Byrne/PA)
An upset Madison Keys covers her eyes with her hand
Madison Keys was forced to retire from her match against Jasmine Paolini due to injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz does the splits on Centre Court at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert in four sets at SW19 (John Walton/PA)
Anthony Turgis celebrates winning stage nine of the Tour de France
France’s Anthony Turgis won stage nine of the Tour de France as Great Britain’s Thomas Pidcock screams in disappointment (Daniel Cole/AP)
New Zealand's Scott Barrett is tackled by England's Ben Earl
England lost to New Zealand in the first Test in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Spectators dressed as Super Mario characters watch England's T20 against New Zealand
England Women supporters, in fancy dress, got behind their side during the T20 against New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton (Nigel French/PA)