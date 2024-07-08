Football rumours: Juventus seek to raise funds for Jadon Sancho bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Juventus seek to raise funds for Jadon Sancho bid

By Press Association
Jadon Sancho is set to leave Manchester United (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jadon Sancho is set to leave Manchester United (Joe Giddens/PA)

What the papers say

Juventus are keen on selling Federico Chiesa, 26, to raise the capital to buy Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Italian club are holding talks about what type of offer to make for the 24-year-old England international, according the BBC.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wembley Stadium
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)

Midfielder Joao Palhinha has completed his medical with Bayern Munich. However, the 28-year-old still needs to finalise details with Fulham before completing the 46 million euro (£38.8 million) move, reports Sky.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will hold a meeting about transfers on Monday, with a decision set to be made on whether to bid again for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Joao Cancelo: The Portuguese defender has been offered to Inter Milan and Juventus after returning to Manchester City following the end of his loan at Barcelona, reports La Stampa.

Manchester City v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies (Nick Potts/PA)

Alphonso Davies: Florian Plettenberg reports that Real Madrid intends to wait until Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, holding off for the left-back to finish playing at the Copa America with Canada before attempting to sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Dan Bentley: Arsenal are set to make a move for the Wolves keeper, writes the Express and the Star.