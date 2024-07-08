TNS striker Brad Young: Being stabbed made me knuckle down and focus on football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TNS striker Brad Young: Being stabbed made me knuckle down and focus on football

By Press Association
Brad Young nearly died four years ago after being stabbed (PA)
The New Saints striker Brad Young says being stabbed three times and needing life-saving surgery turned out to be a “good thing” for his football career.

Young was 17 when he was attacked in a Solihull park in May 2020 and suffered a 12cm knife wound which needed an operation and three blood transfusions for him to survive.

Four years on he is preparing to play in the Champions League qualification rounds for the Welsh champions and says the incident was a catalyst for change in his career.

“I was in a park with my friends and a random group of lads approached me, attacked me and tried to rob me,” the former Aston Villa academy player told the PA news agency.

“I fought back, the guy that punched me in my face had me in a headlock and I just felt something weird in my back. I let go, looked down and saw I’d been stabbed three times.

“I called the ambulance and then collapsed to the floor. They rushed me into hospital and they didn’t know what was going to happen, one of the stab wounds hit an artery and I lost a lot of blood.

“It was 12cm deep and I needed three blood transfusions, that’s what saved my life. Then I had to wait for the surgery and as I was lying there I was asking whether I could play football again.

Brad Young with the Welsh Premier trophy
Brad Young was the top scorer in the Welsh Premier last season (TNS handout/PA)

“At that age I was messing about and going out, I wasn’t taking football seriously, I was partying, normal stuff 17-year-olds do, but not normal for a footballer to do.

“If anything it was a good thing and it opened my eyes up for what I really wanted to do and what I had been working all my life to do. It just woke me up and realised I had to stop messing about and knuckle down.

“I am proud of myself.”

Young definitely took his second chance with both hands and after loan spells at Ayr and Carlisle, joined TNS in September 2023 and helped the club embark on a record-breaking campaign.

They were invincible in the Welsh Premier Division, where Young won the golden boot with 22 goals, and came within a couple of games of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest unbeaten run in all competitions.

Their reward for an excellent season is a Champions League qualifier against Montenegrin side FK Decic, with the first leg taking place at Park Hall on Tuesday.

Tougher challenges may lay ahead in their ambitious quest to make the group stages, but 21-year-old Young has belief.

“I am buzzing for it, when I first came this is what I was looking forward to, the big games and hopefully qualifying, that is what attracted me to the club,” he added.

“To be fair I didn’t even know they (FK Decic) existed, I didn’t know anything about them, but since we have drawn them the staff have been showing us videos and we have been doing analysis on them.

“We believe, we have got more than enough good players. You have got to have confidence, I thoroughly believe we can go through.”