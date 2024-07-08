James Anderson eager to end on high after ‘making peace’ with England retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

James Anderson eager to end on high after ‘making peace’ with England retirement

By Press Association
James Anderson has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests (Steven Paston/PA)
James Anderson has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests (Steven Paston/PA)

James Anderson has “made peace” with his impending England retirement – even if the evergreen seamer believes he is bowling as well as he ever has done.

As they look towards the future with a particular emphasis on the 2025-26 Ashes trip to Australia, England’s management team informed Anderson in late April they would be moving on from him this summer.

While he turns 42 this month, Anderson warmed up for his valedictory 188th Test appearance against the West Indies at Lord’s, starting on Wednesday, with a seven-wicket haul for Lancashire last week.

James Anderson will play in his 188th and final Test this week (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson will play in his 188th and final Test this week (John Walton/PA)

But Anderson, whose 700 Test wickets are a record for a non-spinner, insisted he is excited for what the future holds after agreeing to remain with England’s red-ball side for the rest of the summer as a fast bowling mentor.

“I feel like I’m still bowling as well as I ever have,” Anderson said. “But I knew it had to end at some point. Whether it’s now or in a year or two.

“The fact it’s now is something I’ve got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I’ve made peace with that. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go.

“I’d love just to be able to contribute somehow this week. Whether it’s one wicket or whatever it is, I’d love just to make a small contribution and win the game.

“I’m actually really excited about what I can contribute to this team, certainly for the rest of this summer and maybe further than that.”

While Anderson’s international career is drawing to a close, he is yet to make a decision about whether he will carry on playing for Lancashire, where he has an end named after him at Emirates Old Trafford.

He added: “The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we’ll have to see what happens.

“I’ll chat to the people at Lancs and see what we do going forward. It’s a difficult one to weigh up because my emotions are all over the place.”