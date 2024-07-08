Manchester United in advanced talks with Marseille over Mason Greenwood sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United in advanced talks with Marseille over Mason Greenwood sale

By Press Association
Manchester United are in advanced talks to sell Mason Greenwood, pictured, to Marseille (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United are in advanced talks with Marseille over the sale of striker Mason Greenwood, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old forward, who has one senior cap for England, could be on his way to France after spending last season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches and scored eight goals.

He has been linked with a number of other European clubs this summer, including Lazio and Juventus, but Marseille are now understood to be in pole position to sign him.

Mason Greenwood spent most of the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February this year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” the Ineos founder said.

“We will make a decision and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Peter Byrne/PA).

Greenwood is understood to have briefly been at United’s Carrington training base on Monday morning to meet with the club’s football leadership, where discussions focused on finding him a new club took place.

Several other clubs are understood to have shown interest in Greenwood in addition to Marseille.

The player did not take part in training.