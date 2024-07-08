A look at the stats which could shape the Euro 2024 semi-finals

Spain play France and England meet the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the statistics that could shape the two ties.

Spain v France

Four teams remain at Euro 2024 (PA graphic)

Tuesday, 8pm, Munich

Spain are the only team with a 100 per cent record at the tournament, winning all five of their games with 11 goals scored and just two conceded.

France have yet to score from open play, reaching this stage on the back of two opposition own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty. That is despite taking 86 shots, exceeded only by Spain (100) and eliminated quarter-finalists Germany (93) and Portugal (87).

Spain have two defenders suspended, with Dani Carvajal sent off late in their quarter-final win over Germany while Robin Le Normand collected a second booking of the tournament.

Spain meet France on Tuesday (PA graphic)

They can at least call on back-ups with experience in this tournament, having changed their full line-up for the Group B dead rubber against Albania and used all of their 26-man squad bar third-choice goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

France have contrastingly used only 18 players to date, fewest of any semi-finalist and joint lowest in the tournament with Belgium and Scotland – the latter of whom went home after the group stage. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot returns from a ban.

The two teams’ historic head-to-head record shows six wins each and two draws. They have met four times at European Championships, with wins for France in the 1984 final and 2000 quarter-final and Spain in the 2012 quarter-final – in each case, the winner of the game emerged as champions. They drew 1-1 in the 1996 group stage.

Netherlands v England

England face the Netherlands in Dortmund (PA graphic)

Wednesday, 8pm, Dortmund

The second semi-final is similarly evenly-poised on head-to-head record – seven Dutch wins, six for England and nine draws dating back to 1935, with one group-stage win each at the Euros.

The Netherlands are the only remaining team to have lost a match in this year’s tournament, 3-2 to Austria in their Group D decider. That dropped them to third place in the pool and they are only the second team since the expansion to the current format to advance to a semi-final having finished in that spot – keen watchers of omens will note that the other was 2016 champions Portugal.

Cody Gakpo leads the Golden Boot race with three goals, the only player remaining in the tournament on that total. Team-mate Donyell Malen and England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are one behind, along with Spain’s Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

Cody Gakpo is favourite for the Golden Boot (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England have attempted only 58 shots and scored five goals, needing extra time in both knockout ties and penalties against Switzerland. Ever-presents Declan Rice, Kyle Walker, John Stones and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford have played the most minutes of anyone in the tournament, 539 including stoppage time.

Gareth Southgate’s side have attempted and completed the most passes of any semi-finalist, even when adjusted on a per 90 minutes basis – an average of 546.5 completed out of 625.1, in both cases almost 100 more than the Dutch (452.4 of 533.2, lowest of the last four).

England are the only team remaining not to have previously won the Euros, with the Netherlands doing so in 1988 and Spain and France having three and two wins respectively.