Freya Kemp delighted to be back bowling for England after tough 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Freya Kemp delighted to be back bowling for England after tough 18 months

By Press Association
Freya Kemp returned to bowling for England at the weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Freya Kemp returned to bowling for England at the weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Freya Kemp is revelling returning to a full role with England after a past 18 months blighted by stress fractures in her back.

An injury which commonly afflicts fast bowlers ruled the teenager out of last year’s T20 World Cup and a recurrence in December had restricted her to a batting-only role this season with England and Southern Vipers.

But the 19-year-old was back to all-rounder status in Saturday’s first T20 against New Zealand as she followed up an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls with one for 30 from four overs in England’s 59-run victory.

Kemp said: “I don’t think you can ever nail down one specific thing with a stress fracture, it’s always an array of things. It’s a really complex injury.

“I was thankful I could still play as a batter (but) it was nice to be back out bowling. I feel like it’s been a long, long time. It’s just good to finally get out there and do it.

“(Injury concerns) are always at the back of your mind but I’ve got a really good team around me. My workloads are being managed really well and going forward, that will be a massive thing.”

Kemp was one of just two seamers alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt at the weekend as England reinforced their spin bowling with the inclusion of Linsey Smith alongside regulars Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean.

Freya Kemp had been restricted to a role as a specialist batter until last week (Steven Paston/PA)
Freya Kemp had been restricted to a role as a specialist batter until last week (Steven Paston/PA)

The quartet stifled the White Ferns, with Glenn taking three wickets in an over, as the tourists settled on 138 for nine in response to England’s 197 for three, powered by Danni Wyatt’s 76 off 51 balls.

Kemp said: “Our three main spinners have played a massive role in our T20 side for so long and they’re amazing. It was really nice to have Linsey come in the other day.

“It changed my role a little bit but not massively. I just tried to focus on myself.

“They’re so good that they can work around you and they bowl some really important overs. It’s just good to have them in the team and how skilful they are is amazing.”

England’s emphasis on spin offers an indicator at what they will do on Bangladesh’s slow and low pitches at October’s T20 World Cup, with Kemp hopeful of making the cut for the 15-strong squad.

Ahead of England’s second T20 against New Zealand at Hove on Tuesday, Kemp added: “It’s obviously a massive aspiration of mine. It would be really important to me and I’d love to go.

“But I think there’s a lot of competition around the group which is really pushing everyone forward. It’s not a simple thing but I’d love to go.”