Gus Atkinson to make England Test debut alongside Surrey team-mate Jamie Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gus Atkinson to make England Test debut alongside Surrey team-mate Jamie Smith

By Press Association
Gus Atkinson will make his Test debut against the West Indies on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA).
Gus Atkinson will make his Test debut against the West Indies on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA).

Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will make his Test debut in England’s series opener against the West Indies, joining fellow newcomer Jamie Smith in a new-look XI.

Wednesday’s game at Lord’s will mark the end of an era as record wicket-taker James Anderson bows out after 22 years in international cricket but it also represents the start of a fresh chapter for the side.

As the only wicketkeeper in the squad following the dropping of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, Smith’s place at number seven was already confirmed but England gave themselves a variety of options to compliment the outgoing Anderson in the pace attack.

Surrey's Jamie Smith hits over mid-off against Hampshire
Jamie Smith will take the gloves for England against the West Indies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

And they have given Atkinson the nod in front of Durham’s Matthew Potts and the uncapped Nottinghamshire quick Dillon Pennington.

The 26-year-old has previously played nine ODIs and three T20s and was an unused squad member on the winter Test tour of India. Now he has the chance to stake his claim to form part of the group that takes the baton from Anderson and Stuart Broad, who retired at the end of England’s previous Test on home soil last September.

Chris Woakes will make his first appearance in a year as the 35-year-old prepares to assume the mantle of attack leader in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Shoaib Bashir, who edged his established Somerset team-mate Jack Leach out of the squad, will make a first home appearance having taken 17 wickets in three Tests in India.