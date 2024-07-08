In pictures: England’s previous meetings with the Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: England’s previous meetings with the Netherlands

By Press Association
England enjoyed a memorable win over the Netherlands at Euro 96 (Adam Butler/PA).

England will face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday for a place in the Euro 2024 final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at previous meetings between the sides in pictures:

Ronald Koeman leaves David Platt lying on the turf
Ronald Koeman escaped a red card after bringing down David Platt in a World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam in 1993. Koeman went on to open the scoring in a 2-0 Dutch win (PA)
Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time as England manager
The defeat in Rotterdam helped spell the end of Graham Taylor’s reign as England manager (PA)
Alan Shearer scores from a penalty to open the scoring for England against the Netherlands
Alan Shearer opened the scoring for England as Terry Venables’ side hammered the Netherlands 4-1 in the group stage at Euro 96 (Neil Munns/PA)
Teddy Sheringham celebrates scoring England’s second goal in tonight’s (Tues) Euro 96 clash against Holland
Teddy Sheringham scored twice during the victory at Wembley that saw England top their group ahead of the Dutch (Adam Butler/PA)
Patrick Kluivert scored for the Netherlands against England at Wembley
Patrick Kluivert’s goal to make it 4-1 was enough to see the Netherlands eliminate Scotland, who were in the same group, on goal difference to join England in the quarter-finals (John Giles/PA)
Holland v England
Darius Vassell scored a stunning volley on his England debut in a 1-1 friendly draw in Amsterdam in February 2002 (Nick Potts/PA)
Theo Walcott challenges Jetro Willems for the ball at Wembley
England’s 2-1 friendly defeat to the Netherlands at Wembley in March 2016 proved to be one of Theo Walcott’s final international appearances (Adam Davy/PA)
Jesse Lingard scores for England against the Netherlands
Jesse Lingard scored the winning goal the last time England played in the Netherlands, a 1-0 win in Amsterdam in March 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against the Netherlands
Marcus Rashford scored England’s goal as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League (Tim Goode/PA)
Kyle Walker scores an own-goal as the Netherlands beat England 3-1
A Kyle Walker own-goal helped the Netherlands to a 3-1 win over England in the 2019 Nations League semi-final, the most recent competitive meeting between the sides (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman was in charge of the Netherlands in a previous spell when the teams last met five years ago (Niall Carson/PA)