In pictures: England’s previous meetings with the Netherlands

England will face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday for a place in the Euro 2024 final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at previous meetings between the sides in pictures:

Ronald Koeman escaped a red card after bringing down David Platt in a World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam in 1993. Koeman went on to open the scoring in a 2-0 Dutch win (PA)

The defeat in Rotterdam helped spell the end of Graham Taylor’s reign as England manager (PA)

Alan Shearer opened the scoring for England as Terry Venables’ side hammered the Netherlands 4-1 in the group stage at Euro 96 (Neil Munns/PA)

Teddy Sheringham scored twice during the victory at Wembley that saw England top their group ahead of the Dutch (Adam Butler/PA)

Patrick Kluivert’s goal to make it 4-1 was enough to see the Netherlands eliminate Scotland, who were in the same group, on goal difference to join England in the quarter-finals (John Giles/PA)

Darius Vassell scored a stunning volley on his England debut in a 1-1 friendly draw in Amsterdam in February 2002 (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s 2-1 friendly defeat to the Netherlands at Wembley in March 2016 proved to be one of Theo Walcott’s final international appearances (Adam Davy/PA)

Jesse Lingard scored the winning goal the last time England played in the Netherlands, a 1-0 win in Amsterdam in March 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford scored England’s goal as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League (Tim Goode/PA)

A Kyle Walker own-goal helped the Netherlands to a 3-1 win over England in the 2019 Nations League semi-final, the most recent competitive meeting between the sides (Mike Egerton/PA)