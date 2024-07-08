Alex De Minaur reaches first Wimbledon quarter-final but suffers injury scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex De Minaur reaches first Wimbledon quarter-final but suffers injury scare

By Press Association
Alex de Minaur looked concerned at the end of his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alex de Minaur looked concerned at the end of his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Alex De Minaur vowed to “find a way” to compete in the Wimbledon quarter-finals after he seemed to suffer an injury during match point against Arthur Fils.

The ninth seed continued his fine run at the Championships with a 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over 20-year-old Frenchman Fils on Court One to seal a maiden last-eight berth in SW19.

However, De Minaur barely celebrated the fine volley which closed out the tie on his second match point and hobbled over to acknowledge Fils before he addressed his box with a shake of the head.

Asked during his on-court interview if he was OK, De Minaur insisted: “I’ll be all right. I’ll find a way.

“No, thank you guys. Atmosphere was unbelievable, super proud of myself to be in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, playing in front of you guys, so thank you.”

The Australian had raced into a two-set lead in front of girlfriend and British number one Katie Boulter before he was broken twice by a pumped up Fils to force a fourth set.

A break at the start of the fourth put De Minaur in control, but he failed to close out the match on serve when 5-2 up.

Katie Boulter watching on as boyfriend Alex De Minaur plays
Katie Boulter watched on as boyfriend Alex De Minaur reached the quarter-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

When De Minaur did finish the fourth-round clash with a volley at the net after a long rally, the 25-year-old stood almost motionless with a concerned look on his face as the crowd applauded, but kept his cards close to his chest when it came to his fitness.

“Great job mentally to stay with it, even though I couldn’t serve at the end, couldn’t hold my serve. I just backed my return so very happy with that,” De Minaur added.

“I am just excited to be in the quarter-finals, to have another battle, give myself a shot. Yeah, one thing you can definitely count on is me going out there trying my hardest and playing my heart out.”

Lorenzo Musetti lies on the floor in celebration
Lorenzo Musetti celebrates reaching his maiden grand slam quarter-final (John Walton/PA)

Lorenzo Musetti was the first male player to book his place in the quarter-finals on Monday after a four-set success over lucky-loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Mpetshi Perricard had been one of the stories of the Championships, but had little answer once Musetti zoned in as the 25th seed recorded a 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 triumph clinched by 1.06pm after only two hours and three minutes on Court Two.

It sent Musetti through to a maiden grand slam quarter-final and made it three Italians overall in the last eight at Wimbledon with Jannik Sinner and women’s seventh seed Jasmine Paolini progressing on Sunday.