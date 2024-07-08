A look at some of England’s memorable matches against the Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A look at some of England’s memorable matches against the Netherlands

By Press Association
The 4-1 Euro 96 victory at Wembley is England’s best against the Netherlands (PA)
England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands conjures up memories of Euro 96 at Wembley and the rampant hosts, spearheaded by Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham, tearing the Dutch apart.

There have only been 22 encounters in international football and here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the previous matches.

England 4 Netherlands 1, 1996

Alan Shearer scores from a penalty with Netherlands and England players in the background
Alan Shearer scores from the spot (Neil Munns/PA)

Terry Venables’ side produced their own answer to the Dutch’s 1970s Total Football with a thrilling group-stage win as hosts at Wembley. Shearer and Sheringham both scored twice, with the latter famously squaring the pass for his strike partner to lash home a near-post drive. Patrick Kluivert scored a consolation for the Dutch, who exited in the quarter-finals, with England going out on penalties to Germany in the semi-final.

Netherlands 2 England 0, 1993

England midfielder David Platt lies face down on the ground as Netherlands defender Ronald Koeman clears the ball
Ronald Koeman’s foul on David Platt prompted one of the most memorable quotes from an England manager (PA)

A match which lives long in the memory less for the result and more for manager Graham Taylor’s touchline commentary, which was broadcast to the nation as part of a Channel 4 documentary which to this day remains one of the best and most watchable behind-the-scenes shows of all time. Ronald Koeman pulled down David Platt as he was through on goal but was only booked. Koeman went on to score the opening free-kick, subsequently added to by Dennis Bergkamp, prompting the much-maligned Taylor to utter the words to the linesman, “I’m just saying to your colleague (the fourth official), the referee has got me the sack. Thank him ever so much for that, won’t you?”. Defeat left England’s World Cup qualification hopes in tatters.

England 0 Netherlands 2, 1977

Captained by the masterful Johan Cruyff, the Netherlands turned Wembley orange with a tremendous display which saw the visitors cheered off by England fans at half-time. Cruyff was at his sparkling best as a brace from Jan Peters sealed the win before the break. Don Revie’s side included the likes of Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking, but they were left chasing shadows as Total Football arrived in London.

England 8 Netherlands 2, 1946

Tommy Lawton stands with his arms folded
Tommy Lawton once scored four in a game against the Netherlands (PA)

Just the second official meeting between the two sides led to a thumping win for England. Walter Winterbottom’s side were far superior and romped into a 6-1 lead at the break, in no small part thanks to an 11-minute hat-trick from then-Chelsea striker Tommy Lawton. He added a fourth, England’s eighth.