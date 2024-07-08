UK Sport confident Great Britain can win ’50 to 70′ medals at Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

UK Sport confident Great Britain can win ’50 to 70′ medals at Paris Olympics

By Press Association
Team GB could celebrate a record-breaking Olympics in Paris, according to UK Sport (PA Media)
Team GB could celebrate a record-breaking Olympics in Paris, according to UK Sport (PA Media)

Great Britain stand a strong chance of landing a record post-War Olympic haul in Paris, according to UK Sport’s director of performance, Dr Kate Baker.

The elite sports funding agency has set a target range of between 50 and 70 medals for the impending Games, despite Team GB being poised to name its smallest team since 2008.

Britain’s current best is 67 from the 2016 Rio Olympics, excluding the anomaly of the 146 medals won at the 1908 Games in London.

Olympics Package
Max Whitlock is one of a number of defending Olympic champions in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA)

Baker said: “We feel really confident that we can get 50 to 70 and on a good day that 70 is really within our grasp.”

A final total of 327 athletes – made up of 174 women and 153 men – is set to be confirmed on Thursday, pending a final clarification of available quota places.

Despite a reduction of 49 on the size of team for Tokyo three years ago, UK Sport’s range is broadly in line with the expectations from previous Games.

And Baker expressed confidence that it would be enough to cement Team GB’s place in the top five of the final medal table for the fifth Games in succession.

“We want to continue our streak of top five Olympic medal table finishes, but that won’t be easy,” added Baker.

“We are likely to be the only nation, other than the USA or China, who will be bold enough to say that we can go to these Games and come home with a minimum of 50 medals.

“That is an extraordinary achievement. Whilst we have achieved more than that historically, and I feel somewhat confident that we can do so again, 50 is no mean feat and it is not a done deal.”

For the second straight Games, UK Sport has not publicly declared the number of medals required from each individual sport, as part of a desire to ease the burden of expectation on individual athletes and coaches.

Olympics Package
Tom Dean stands another multiple medal chance in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

“It comes back to the amount of pressure that that places on individual athletes or individual sports,” said Baker.

“We have worked really closely with sports from the moment that we awarded funding at the beginning of the cycle, right the way up to recent weeks, to understand what they want to achieve in terms of medals and the way they go about their business.

“Whilst we have had lots of conversations about what success looks like for each of the individual sports, it doesn’t feel right to share those publicly.”