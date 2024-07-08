Phil Foden hoping England can be dominant side in semi-final against Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Foden hoping England can be dominant side in semi-final against Netherlands

By Press Association
Phil Foden hopes England can be the dominant side in their Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden hopes England can be the dominant side in their Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands (Adam Davy/PA)

Phil Foden is hoping England can be the dominant side in their Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands as he aims to return home with a winners’ medal to show his new son.

England are looking to make it back-to-back European Championship finals by beating the Dutch in Dortmund, having seen off Switzerland in a penalty shoot-out to reach the last four.

While most of their performances in Germany have drawn criticism, there were moments of progress in the win over the Swiss as manager Gareth Southgate reverted to a three-man defence.

England’s Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden during Euro 2024 draw with Denmark
England’s Foden (right) and Jude Bellingham both operated in number 10 roles in their quarter-final victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

That shift allowed Foden and Jude Bellingham to both operate in number 10 roles, with the former in particular having struggled to impact earlier games from the left wing.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said of the change of position.

“I felt like it suited me a bit more, being more central. It’s the best we’ve probably played in this tournament as well. We want to keep improving and take that into the semi now.

“Me and Jude had to stay a bit patient in the pockets and hopefully the lads can find us in between the lines.

“We spoke about that, staying patient in our positions. I felt like last game was a lot of improvement, me and Jude linking up well and changing positions.

“Gareth doesn’t want us to just stick to one position, he gives us freedom, which helps a lot.”

The Manchester City forward went on to explain why he felt the change of shape also brought out a more dynamic England side.

“Our pressing was unbelievable, so much better than the other games,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Hopefully, going into the Netherlands (clash), we can see the same. Pressing high, lots of attacks, a lot of possession. That’s how I see this England side playing – as a dominant side.

“I feel like there are so many gears to go and we can get so much better. That’s the big positive because we’re still reaching the semi-finals.

“When we’re not playing our best, we can still grind out results. So if we show the other side, pressing, keeping the ball a lot better, we’ll be that dominant England.”

Foden may have endured a topsy-turvy tournament but he has also become a father for the third time, flying home as planned between the last group game against Slovenia and the round-of-16 victory over Slovakia to be at the birth.

“Everything’s well,” he said of his latest addition.

“Obviously looking forward to going back after the tournament. Hopefully I can go back with a medal and I’m looking forward to meeting him.

England’s Phil Foden during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match against Slovenia
England’s Foden became a father for the third time during the tournament (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It doesn’t help I’m away a lot of the time, I miss valuable time with the kids but when I’m at home, I help as much as I can.

“It is tough, yeah. Everyone goes through it in the team, missing a lot of time, birthdays, important things, but it’s what we have to do to be professional and do our job. Sometimes it’s difficult.

“I did say when Jude scored (against Slovakia) and I was walking around the pitch, I was 30 seconds away from going home to do the bottle-feed! The same in the penalty shoot-out but the lads never looked like they were going to miss.”