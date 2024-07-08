Alex De Minaur happy to take role of Wimbledon’s honorary Briton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex De Minaur happy to take role of Wimbledon’s honorary Briton

By Press Association
Alex De Minaur, pictured with Katie Boulter (right), beat Arthur Fils in four sets in the Wimbledon fourth round (PA)
Alex De Minaur played down injury fears after he reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time and is happy to be an honorary Briton for the rest of the tournament.

The ninth seed from Australia continued his fine run at the Championships with a 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over Arthur Fils on Court One, but looked to pull up during match point and barely celebrated the fine volley which closed out the tie.

De Minaur seemed to shake his head in the direction of his box, which contained long-term girlfriend and British number one Katie Boulter, but claimed it was only a scare after he jarred his hip.

Alex De Minaur sat down looking concerned
Alex De Minaur appeared in pain after clinching his quarter-final spot (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It means De Minaur should be fine to play his last-eight clash on Wednesday and hopes to receive support from the crowd in SW19 after Emma Raducanu’s defeat on Sunday ended the home nation’s participation in the singles draw.

“Oh, 100 per cent. I’ll take all the support I can get. I can be the honorary Brit here at Wimbledon,” De Minaur said.

“I do feel very loved out there, I must say. I always love coming here to Wimbledon and playing here. I always feel like I play some of my best tennis.

“Over the years I feel like the support I’ve had has grown significantly. It’s a great feeling as a player to know you’ve got a lot of people in that stadium backing you in, having your back when essentially you’re so far away from home.

“Yeah, definitely over the years I’ve learnt a lot more about the British culture thanks to Katie.”

Katie Boulter watches from the box
Katie Boulter watches her boyfriend Alex De Minaur reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

De Minaur, into the last 16 for a fourth consecutive grand slam, raced into a two-set lead before he was broken twice by a pumped up Fils to force a fourth set.

An early break put De Minaur in control, but he failed to close out the match on serve when 5-2 up against the talented 20-year-old Frenchman.

When De Minaur did finish the tie, the 25-year-old stood almost motionless with a concerned look as the crowd applauded.

However, he allayed fitness fears and was pleased he exorcised demons from 2022 when he exited Wimbledon at the same stage after he squandered a two-set lead and two match points to Cristian Garin.

He added: “It was kind of more hip area. Felt like I jarred it a little bit.

“Again, it’s probably a little bit of a scare more than anything.

“I’m feeling pretty decent. Body feels a little bit ginger everywhere, I’m not going to lie.

“I’ve done my recovery. I’m sure I’ll be feeling great tomorrow.

“Obviously a couple years back I was in a similar position, being two sets to love up, as well.

“Us humans, we tend to be the only living thing that makes the same mistake twice. I’m glad I didn’t make that same mistake today.”

Lorenzo Musetti falls to the floor with his hands over his eyes after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals
Lorenzo Musetti celebrates reaching the quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)

Lorenzo Musetti was the first male player to book his place in the quarter-finals after a four-set success over lucky-loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Mpetshi Perricard had been one of the stories of the Championships, but had little answer once Musetti zoned in as the 25th seed recorded a 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 triumph clinched by 1.06pm on Court Two.

It sent Musetti through to a maiden grand slam quarter-final and made it three Italians overall in the last eight at Wimbledon with Jannik Sinner and women’s seventh seed Jasmine Paolini progressing on Sunday.

Musetti, who will face American Taylor Fritz after he fought back from two sets down to dump out Alexander Zverev, said: “I have nothing to lose.

“I will go on court to play, to enjoy, and to try to enjoy my best, my first quarter-final.”