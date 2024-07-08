Wimbledon day eight: Novak Djokovic turns on Centre Court crowd

Novak Djokovic wrapped up a dramatic day eight at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Holger Rune before he turned on the Centre Court crowd.

The seven-time champion took exception to spectators that he claimed were disrespectful when they repeatedly chanted the name of his opponent in a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory, which sets up a quarter-final with Alex De Minaur.

De Minaur was involved in an injury scare during his success over Arthur Fils, while Taylor Fritz fought back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in a Monday night thriller.

There were rapid wins and a retirement in the women’s section, with 2022 winner Elena Rybakina through after Anna Kalinskaya had to withdraw mid-match and Ukraine’s Elena Svitolina clinched an emotional 6-2 6-1 victory over Wang Xinyu on the same day a Russian missile struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Speed Demon 💨💨@alexdeminaur showed all his pace and class on this point 👿#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BmD22eDHHF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2024

Stat of the day

90 – Elena Rybakina (90%, 18-2) is now one of three players in the Open Era to hold a winning percentage of 90% or higher in the Women’s Singles at Wimbledon, along with Ann Jones (92.3%, 12-1) and Steffi Graf (91.4%, 74-7). Cozy.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/mEYyVvD86J — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 8, 2024

Wimbledon baby boom

Days after former quarter-finalist Alison Riske-Amritraj welcomed her first child into the world, double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova revealed she had given birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

Kvitova steamrolled to 2011 and 2014 successes at the All England Club but was not able to make a 16th main-drawn appearance at the grand slam this year due to her pregnancy.

And two days after the 10-year anniversary of her second Wimbledon title, Kvitova has even more reason to celebrate the month of July following the arrival of son Petr.