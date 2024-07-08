Wales expected to appoint Craig Bellamy as new manager on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wales expected to appoint Craig Bellamy as new manager on Tuesday

By Press Association
Craig Bellamy is to be appointed the new manager of Wales (Steven Paston/PA)
Craig Bellamy is to be appointed the new manager of Wales (Steven Paston/PA)

Craig Bellamy is expected to be named the new Wales manager on Tuesday.

The PA news agency understands that Bellamy will succeed Rob Page – who was sacked last month – after turning down the opportunity to stay at Burnley under new Clarets boss Scott Parker.

Bellamy, 44, is a former Wales skipper who won 78 caps for his country between 1998 and 2013.

Liverpool v Burnley – Premier League – Anfield
Craig Bellamy (left) worked alongside Vincent Kompany at Burnley and Anderlecht (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Football Association of Wales were open to the idea of appointing their first non-Welsh manager since 1999 after ending Page’s three-and-a-half-year reign in the wake of failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Former France forward Thierry Henry and Georgia boss Willy Sagnol were among those linked with the position.

But it is understood that Bellamy – who just lost out on the job in 2017 when Ryan Giggs was appointed – impressed the FAW hierarchy when he was interviewed in the north of England last week.

Bellamy has spent the last two seasons at Burnley, where he worked as number two to Vincent Kompany.

He was put in interim charge after Kompany left for Bayern Munich in May and Parker said on Monday that he wanted the Welshman to stay on his coaching staff at Turf Moor.

Rob Page File Photo
Rob Page was sacked as Wales manager last month (David Davies/PA)

But Bellamy has decided to return home to Wales, with only a couple of minor points to be ironed out before the FAW announce his appointment on Tuesday.

Bellamy began his coaching career in the academy of hometown club Cardiff and served as Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and then Burnley.

Wales return to action with a Nations League home tie against Turkey on September 6 before heading to Montenegro three days later.