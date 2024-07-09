On this day in 2017: Wayne Rooney returns to Everton from Manchester United

Wayne Rooney returned to his boyhood club Everton after 13 years at Manchester United on this day in 2017.

Rooney rejoined the Toffees after a trophy-laden career at United and he went on to score 11 goals for the Merseyside club.

Rooney signed a two-year deal at Goodison Park but only played for a season before he made the switch to Major League Soccer with DC United.

Romelu Lukaku made a big-money move to Old Trafford from Everton in the same window.

Then manager Ronald Koeman told a press conference: “Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home.

“He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here.”

Rooney netted on his league return against Stoke at Goodison Park in a 1-0 victory which also put him on 199 league goals.

The former England international finished his career on 208 Premier League strikes, making him currently the third highest goal scorer in the league’s history.

Another notable moment for Rooney in his second spell at Everton was a stunning long-range strike against West Ham where he scored from inside his own half.