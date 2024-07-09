Football rumours: Arsenal and Man Utd in chase for England defender Marc Guehi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal and Man Utd in chase for England defender Marc Guehi

By Press Association
England’s Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

The Sun reports that Marc Guehi is set to reject Crystal Palace’s new contract offer, with Arsenal and Manchester United gearing up to compete for the signing of the 23-year-old England defender.

Staying at Old Trafford, the Daily Mail reports that United will meet Joshua Zirkzee’s £34million release clause to sign the 23-year-old Netherlands striker from Bologna.

Italy v Albania – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group B – BVB Stadion Dortmund
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori has been involved at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

The Guardian reports that Bologna are also holding talks with Arsenal, with the Gunners keen to sign 22-year-old Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jacob Ramsey and Giovani lo Celso: Tottenham are exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa’s midfielder, with the Argentina midfielder heading in the opposite direction, according to Sky Sports.

Spain v Germany – UEFA Euro 2024 – Quarter Final – Stuttgart Arena
Spain’s Nico Williams has impressed at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nico Williams: Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club are in a position to afford the 21-year-old Spain winger, who has a release clause of £49m written into his contract with Athletic Bilbao, reports Catalunya Radio.

Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves: Ipswich are confident they will sign the Hull pair for about £35 million, according to Talksport.