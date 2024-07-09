Kane call, contentious ref, Van Dijk in way – England-Netherlands talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kane call, contentious ref, Van Dijk in way – England-Netherlands talking points

By Press Association
Harry Kane, Felix Zwayer and Virgil Van Dijk could all have key roles to play on Wednesday evening (PA)
Harry Kane, Felix Zwayer and Virgil Van Dijk could all have key roles to play on Wednesday evening (PA)

England face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday evening looking to book a place in back-to-back European Championship finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been heavily criticised for their performances at Euro 2024 but are one game away from Sunday’s showpiece in Berlin.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the meeting with the Dutch.

No Kane, no gain?

England’s Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2024, round of 16 match against Slovakia
England’s Harry Kane during the last-16 match against Slovakia (Martin Rickett/PA)

It would have been unthinkable before a ball was kicked at the Euros to consider that Harry Kane’s place in Southgate’s starting XI would be called into question.

Captain, all-time leading goalscorer and a man who hit the back of the net 44 times in 45 appearances for Bayern Munich last season.

But the 30-year-old has struggled throughout the tournament and in the the quarter-final win over Switzerland in particular, and has been substituted as many times as he has scored – twice – while Ivan Toney has impressed in his short outings from the bench.

In all likelihood, Southgate will stick with his talisman for such a big game, but the fact his place is even being speculated about speaks volumes for his summer so far.

A Shaw thing

England’s Luke Shaw during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland
England’s Luke Shaw during the quarter-final clash with Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Shaw made his long-awaited comeback from injury as he came off the bench against the Swiss, racking up his first minutes since a hamstring problem he suffered at Manchester United in February.

The 28-year-old had hoped to be available earlier in the competition as Southgate opted to bring just one recognised left-back in his 26-man squad – but a setback delayed his return.

Now though, he insists he is ready to start against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Liverpool pair hoping to make Oranje boom

Netherlands’s Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game against Romania
Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring the Netherlands’ first goal against Romania (Bradley Collyer/PA)

If the Dutch are to down England and reach their first Euros final since 1988, the chances are a couple of Premier League players will have a big say.

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo have been crucial in the run to the semi-final for Ronald Koeman’s men.

Captain Van Dijk, who turned 33 on Monday, remains one of the best centre-backs in Europe and will fancy his chances against whoever plays up front for England – while Gakpo is one of four players jointly leading the Golden Boot race having scored three goals in Germany.

Three and easy

England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Switzerland
England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Switzerland (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate made the call to switch to a back three against Switzerland and, while the tie was ultimately decided on penalties, England did produce an improved performance.

Shaw could now come in to help the balance even more, while Marc Guehi is available after serving a one-match ban.

The shift, though, has allowed Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham more chance to roam with the pair able to both operate centrally, while Bukayo Saka’s turn at right wing-back saw the Arsenal man produce his best football of the tournament so far.

All in all, it now seems improbable Southgate would abandon the change in system after one game, although – unlike the Swiss – the Netherlands do usually operate with a back four.

The man in the middle

Referee Felix Zwayer warming up before the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final, second leg match between Olympiacos and Aston Villa
Referee Felix Zwayer warming up before the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg between Olympiacos and Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Felix Zwayer – a German referee who was banned over his part in a match-fixing scandal – will take charge of the game at Signal Iduna Park.

The 43-year-old was given a six-month ban by his country’s football federation in 2006, having worked as an assistant referee alongside Robert Hoyzer.

Bellingham was fined by the German federation after he referenced Zwayer’s involvement in that scandal after a defeat for his old club Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich in 2021.

Speaking ahead of the game, Shaw said the England players “respect UEFA” in terms of its selection of officials and that they were not concerned by Zwayer’s appointment.