Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League game in Las Vegas next March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League game in Las Vegas next March

By Press Association
Allegiant Stadium, which hosted this year’s Super Bowl, will stage a Super League game next March (PA)
Allegiant Stadium, which hosted this year’s Super Bowl, will stage a Super League game next March (PA)

Wigan and Warrington will break new ground next year as they take a Betfred Super League game to Las Vegas.

England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia on the same day in ‘Sin City’, with an ambitious programme completed by two fixtures from the NRL.

The games will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the 2024 Super Bowl venue, on March 1.

The event is an extended repeat of the Australian NRL competition’s successful staging of a fixture double-header in the Nevada city earlier this year.

Wigan have given up a home game for what will be a regular-season meeting, while Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers will play New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks respectively.

“This is a massive announcement for Super League and huge news for Wigan and Warrington,” said Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski, one of the driving forces behind the Super League involvement.

“To play a game in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, feels like a big moment for the sport.

“We don’t just want to go there. We want to make an impact, we want to make this a success.

“I know the players won’t disappoint and I really hope the fans get behind it. A success for me would be two more Super League teams going there the following year.”

The initiative has been driven by the clubs themselves in conjunction with the NRL but is fully supported by the Rugby Football League and its marketing arm, RL Commercial.

Managing director Rhodri Jones said: “To have the Betfred Super League featuring when rugby league returns to Las Vegas in 2025, as well as an historic fixture for England Women, is a mouth-watering prospect and a huge opportunity for the sport.”

Super League has made numerous attempts to expand beyond the sport’s traditional geographical footprint since its inception in 1996 with varying degrees of success.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick is in no doubt this latest idea, announced at a press conference in Manchester featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator, is the boldest yet.

He said: “It’s absolutely incredible. We are breaking ground, doing things that have never been done before. This is going to be the most seminal moment in Super League history.

“I have been involved involved in professional rugby league since 1997. We have been to the home of rugby union, Twickenham, we have been to the Nou Camp, but this weekend is going to far exceed those.

“We want to break out of this rugby league bubble and go mainstream. It’s brave, it’s bold, but this is the kind of thing we need to do. We need to aim big.”

Warrington coach Sam Burgess, whose high profile in Australia and friendship with Hollywood star Russell Crowe was undoubtedly considered an asset to help promote the event, is firmly behind the idea.

“We are putting Super League on the world stage,” he said. “We are really excited. The guys are looking forward to what is going to be a great week in one of the most famous cities on Earth.”