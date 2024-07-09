England’s full squad train ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands

England’s full squad trained on the eve of the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for their third semi-final appearance in four major tournaments as they seek to reach the country’s first men’s final on foreign soil.

England face Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and all 26 players trained on Tuesday lunchtime ahead of making the trip from their Blankenhain base.

https://x.com/England/status/1810618813190127962

Harry Kane was among those in action having been substituted during extra-time of Saturday’s quarter-final triumph against Switzerland after clattering into the dugout area.

Luke Shaw made his first appearance since mid-February in that shoot-out win and has declared himself ready to start on Wednesday.