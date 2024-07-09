Wales sweating on Aaron Wainwright leg injury for second Test against Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales sweating on Aaron Wainwright leg injury for second Test against Australia

By Press Association
Aaron Wainwright is battling to overcome a leg injury ahead of the second Test between Wales and Australia (Ben Whitley/PA)
Aaron Wainwright is battling to overcome a leg injury ahead of the second Test between Wales and Australia (Ben Whitley/PA)

Wales are sweating on the fitness of number eight Aaron Wainwright for Saturday’s second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Wainwright, who won his 50th cap when Wales went down to a 25-16 defeat in the series opener last weekend, suffered a leg injury and was forced off during the closing stages.

“We are waiting for a further assessment,” Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said.

“He was outstanding (in the first Test). His carries, his footwork, he got us on the front foot on many occasions.

“We are waiting for that assessment to come back from the medical team.”

If Wainwright is ruled out it would be a major blow for Wales head coach Warren Gatland, who has overseen eight successive Test defeats.

Wales have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup pool-stage opponents Georgia, and Gatland’s team are edging closer to the record run of 10 losses in 2002 and 2003 when his fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen held the coaching reins.

Liam Williams is a key player for Wales
Wales hope that full-back Liam Williams will be fit for the second Test against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Full-back Liam Williams, wing Josh Hathaway and prop Gareth Thomas also suffered knocks during the Sydney encounter, with Gatland likely to name his starting line-up on Thursday.

“Liam Williams hopefully will be available for selection. We are waiting on him,” Howley added.

“Gareth Thomas had a bit of a dead leg, he was back in training today. Josh Hathaway is being monitored, he took a bump on his arm.

“In terms of those players coming off, fingers crossed they will be available for selection.”

The Sydney setback was Wales’ 12th defeat in a row against the Wallabies on Australian soil, having not won there since 1969.

But it looks as though Gatland will keep changes to a minimum unless his hand is forced by injuries.

“It is an important game,” Howley said. “There is huge disappointment and frustration within the camp. We want to give the best version of ourselves.

“Everyone is hugely motivated. It is how you come out of a Test match when you have lost.

“I thought we really did well to come back into the game at 18-16. We can talk about the experience and the learning, of course we can, but we need to start winning Test matches.

Rob Howley is helping to plot Australia's downfall
Rob Howley says that Wales must keep knocking the door (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I think from a coach’s perspective, you trust players. You have to trust the process.

“We all talk about those one per cents and fine margins. Every second, every one minute matters in an international game, and the ability to stay focused and to concentrate.

“Unfortunately for us there were too many moments where we had the opportunity, yet we weren’t able to execute under pressure.

“Through training and backing our players, keeping on our process, we hope at some point through that experience of these players playing more international games that we will get over the line.

“We have to keep knocking the door, keep working hard and keep believing.”