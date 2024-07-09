Cricketer Sam Curran: MBE is the biggest honour of my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricketer Sam Curran: MBE is the biggest honour of my life

By Press Association
Cricketer Sam Curran was made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England and Surrey cricketer Sam Curran has said being made an MBE ranks higher than any other award he has received.

Curran, 26, was honoured by the King during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.

Part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup, Curran took the most wickets for England that year and was named player of the tournament.

After the investiture ceremony he said: “I think it’s got to be the biggest honour, an award like that and playing cricket all my life. This has got to rank right at the top.

“It’s such an incredible honour and to be recognised for some of the things I’ve done in cricket is incredibly special.”

Curran said regaining a place in the England Test team was still his ambition, adding: “I haven’t played much Test cricket in the last few years but any form of the game to play for England is a huge honour.

“I’m always looking to get back in the team and I just keep trying to perform and do my best.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sam Curran with his mother Sarah (left) and partner Isabella after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the King (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He added that he prefers Test cricket to the IPL (Indian Premier League), saying: “They’re both fantastic games in their own way. Very different but I think the dream is always to play Test cricket.”

Curran said James Anderson’s impending retirement from Test cricket after England’s series opener against the West Indies this week would be an “incredibly emotional moment”, adding: “He’s someone I’ve looked up to for a long time.”

He also said he was “incredibly proud” of Jamie Smith who will make his Test debut this week.

He said: “Jamie is someone I’ve played a lot of cricket with throughout my age group stuff at Surrey so incredibly proud of him and the same as Gus Atkinson making his debut tomorrow as well, so two really special talents.

“I think Jamie will be a really big future with England and I’m sure he’s going to have an incredible career with England.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Chef Adam Handling with his son Oliver, after being made an MBE by the King (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Award-winning chef Adam Handling was also honoured at Windsor on Wednesday and said the King had told him “it’s good for someone in hospitality to be noticed”.

Handling, who won the BBC series Great British Menu in 2023 and was a finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013, was made an MBE.

He said: “This year has been a whirlwind of a year for me, but this for sure is that cherry on the cake of everything that I’ve ever come close to winning or have won. It’s a ‘pinch me’ moment for sure.

“I’m a huge royalist, I’m all about Britain … so to be noticed by the King, there is no one else I need to prove it to any more.”

He added that he would “100%” want to cook for Charles in future.