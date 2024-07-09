5 of James Anderson’s best moments across his 187 Tests for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of James Anderson’s best moments across his 187 Tests for England

By Press Association
James Anderson has taken 700 wickets for England (Rebecca Naden/PA)
James Anderson will bring the curtain down on his epic England career with one final Test match at Lord’s this week against the West Indies.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the 41-year-old seamer’s best moments across his 187 Tests, in which he has taken 700 wickets – by far a record for non-spin bowlers.

Test wicket number one – Mark Vermeulen, Lord’s (May 2003)

You never forget your first and as the eulogies have poured in following the announcement he was being pensioned off, Anderson’s maiden Test wicket 21 years ago has had a prominent airing. It was a terrific delivery – Anderson clipping the top of off-stump, even if Zimbabwe opener Vermeulen made it look better than it was by playing down the wrong line. The then 20-year-old was off and running.

Test wickets 191 & 192 – Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke, Adelaide (December 2010)

James Anderson celebrates dismissing Australia captain Ricky Ponting (Gareth Copley/PA)
After escaping Brisbane with a draw, Anderson snaring Australia’s captain and vice-captain to leave the hosts three down with just two runs on the board was the moment the tide turned in the 2010/11 Ashes. Both Ponting and Clarke were persuaded to go hard at deliveries swinging away, only to edge to Graeme Swann at second slip. Anderson’s wickets and Alastair Cook’s runs secured a seminal 3-1 England win.

Test wicket 280 – Sachin Tendulkar, Kolkata (December 2012)

Anderson starred in England's series win in India in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA)
A remarkable spell of fast bowling on a spinner’s paradise at Eden Gardens was rewarded when Anderson found the outside edge of the India great, with Matt Prior holding on to a fine low catch. Having also dismissed India’s superstar-in-waiting Virat Kohli among his six-wicket match haul, Anderson’s contributions were described as “the major difference” in England’s 2-1 series victory – no travelling team has won a series in India since.

Test wicket 308 – Michael Clarke, Trent Bridge (July 2013)

Anderson was fired up after dismissing Michael Clarke at Trent Bridge (Rui Vieira/PA)
Anderson, by now, was working on the wobble seam delivery and seemed to have it perfected with a stunner to leave one of the best batters of the age looking like a novice. The ball moved in then away, kissing the top of off-stump and the bad blood between the pair meant an even more pumped-up celebration that usual from Anderson. His 10 wickets in this match – his best haul against Australia – secured a gripping win.

Test wicket 564 – Mohammed Shami, Kia Oval (September 2018)

Anderson became the most prolific seamer in Test history six years ago (Steven Paston/PA)
Anderson became the most prolific fast bowler of all-time – overtaking Australia’s Glenn McGrath on the list of Test wicket-takers – and it was almost a carbon copy of his first wicket. Which is more, it sealed a 4-1 series victory for England over India in what was Cook’s final Test.