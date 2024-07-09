Heather Knight pleased to see England show calmness under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Heather Knight pleased to see England show calmness under pressure

By Press Association
England moved 2-0 up in their five-match T20 series against New Zealand (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Heather Knight believes England embracing the “chaos” in a rain-affected shootout against New Zealand at Hove augurs well for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in the autumn.

In a contest initially reduced to nine overs per side after the start was delayed by two hours, England racked up five sixes, with Alice Capsey clearing the rope twice and Nat Sciver-Brunt hammering Lea Tahuhu out of the ground with one monster hit.

Responding to a total of 89 for six, New Zealand slipped to 42 for five after 6.4 overs before another downpour proved terminal as England ran out winners by 23 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

While England move 2-0 up in a five-match series which resumes in Canterbury on Thursday, Knight sees the bigger picture of October’s World Cup, where similar situations could unfold.

“This was practice of being under pressure and having a bit of chaos,” she said at the presentation ceremony. “You have to stay calm and make quick decisions and I thought we did that brilliantly.

“Those wickets we took really killed the game. It’s something we’re incredibly good at, hitting boundaries, but we also kept the scoreboard moving and got up to a good score.”

Lauren Bell justified her inclusion as England went with the extra seamer after selecting four spinners in their series-opening win at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday by snaring New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

There was also a wicket for Sciver-Brunt, who later spilled Brooke Halliday over the rope for New Zealand’s only maximum. But Charlie Dean had Halliday lbw before Suzie Bates reverse swept the off-spinner to Sarah Glenn later in the over.

Dean was awarded player of the match, which she admitted was “a bit of burglary”, with Capsey top-scoring for England with 28 off 15 balls and taking a couple of important catches in the chase.

Maia Bouchier earlier set the tone with a six in the first over of the match in her 23 off 15 deliveries, while Sophie Ecclestone ended the innings with a flourish, hammering the only ball she faced over long-on.

“The depth we have makes it easier for our top-order batters to go out and play like they do, there’s no real fear of getting out because we do bat so deep,” Dean added.

“Sophie hitting a six off the one ball she faced is an example of that.”