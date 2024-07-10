Wimbledon day 10: Semi-final spots on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day 10: Semi-final spots on the line

By Press Association
Alex De Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina are battling for semi-final spots (PA)
Alex De Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina are battling for semi-final spots (PA)

Wimbledon’s semi-final line-up will be completed on Wednesday.

After Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz set up a mouth-watering clash in the top half of the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic, Alex De Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti will look to join them in the last four.

And Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko are vying for the last two spots in the women’s semi-finals alongside Donna Vekic and Jasmine Paolini.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is happening on day 10.

Match of the day

Elina Svitolina waves to the crowd with one hand and puts the other over her chest
Elina Svitolina is through to another Wimbledon quarter-final (John Walton/PA)

Elena Rybakina’s aspirations of a second Wimbledon title in three years will face a major test against two-time semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.

Rybakina has has won 18 of her 20 matches at the All England Club and is in a third successive Wimbledon quarter-final.

She faces Ukraine’s Svitolina, a semi-finalist in 2019 who, after giving birth to her first child, reached the last four again as a wild card last year.

The pair are 2-2 in career meetings, with Rybakina winning their French Open clash this year and their only previous match on grass at Eastbourne in 2021.

Svitolina refuses to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players due to the ongoing war in her homeland but, despite Rybakina being born and raised in Moscow before switching to represent Kazakhstan six years ago, the 21st seed will have no problems doing so on Wednesday.

“She changed her nationality, so it means she doesn’t want to represent her original country, so it works,” Svitolina said.

Djokovic against the crowd

Novak Djokovic sarcastically waves at the crowd
Novak Djokovic clashed with the Centre Court crowd on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Novak Djokovic was fired up by what he perceived as a disrespectful crowd in his fourth-round win after fans chanted ‘Ruuuune’ for his opponent Holger Rune.

Seven-time champion Djokovic thought the crowd were booing him and hit back by wishing fans who showed “disrespect” a “goooooood night”.

He added: “I don’t accept it. I know they were cheering for Rune, but that’s an excuse to also boo. I have played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can’t touch me.”

Djokovic, who later walked away during an interview with the BBC due to further questions about the crowd, may struggle to have Centre Court on his side against Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur – a player referred to as Wimbledon’s honorary Briton due to his relationship with British number one Katie Boulter.

De Minaur said: “I’ll take all the support I can get. I can be the honorary Brit here at Wimbledon. I do feel very loved out there, I must say. I always love coming here to Wimbledon and playing here.”

Playing catch-up

Spectators shelter under umbrellas in the stands at Wimbledon
Rain has been a common occurrence at Wimbledon at this year’s Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The roofs on Centre Court and Court One have ensured both senior singles draws are on schedule but persistent rain means the other events are playing catch-up.

The mixed doubles final had already been pushed back from Thursday to Sunday before barely any play took place on the outside courts on Tuesday, leaving the doubles and juniors behind schedule while the wheelchair competitions have yet to start.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday: “We’re confident we can still (get through the Championships) despite the continuing variability of the weather. We’ve got a range of contingencies. Going indoors is one of those options but that really would be a bit of a last resort.”

They are not at that stage yet, but Wednesday’s play on the outside courts will start 30 minutes earlier at 10.30am.

Order of play

Taylor Fritz celebrates
Taylor Fritz is playing in a second Wimbledon quarter-final (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Centre Court from 1.30pm:
Elena Rybakina (4) v Elina Svitolina (21)
Novak Djokovic (2) v Alex De Minaur (9)

Court One from 1pm:
Jelena Ostapenko (13) v Barbora Krejcikova (31)
Taylor Fritz (13) v Lorenzo Musetti (25)

Weather

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon with highs of 22, according to the Met Office.