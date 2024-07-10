Football rumours: Juventus circle Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Juventus circle Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

By Press Association
Juventus are keeping an eye on Jadon Sancho (Liam McBurney/PA)
What the papers say

Sky Sports report that Serie A giants Juventus are still keen on signing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

While in France, some Marseille fans are calling on their club to end interest in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, according to the Mirror.

Mason Greenwood Training and Presentation – Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Mason Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Also from the Mirror, the Old Trafford club are keen to approach Fenerbahce over a deal for Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Karim Adeyemi: Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to cinch a deal for the 22-year-old Germany forward, according to Bild.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wembley Stadium
Could Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi be heading to London? (Joe Giddens/PA)

Etienne Youte Kinkoue: Nottingham Forest and Wolves are both interested in the 22-year-old French defender, reports Football Insider.

Matthijs De Ligt: Manchester United have verbally agreed terms with the Bayern Munich defender, according to the Manchester Evening News.